Paul Merson not convinced that Arsenal can make “a huge statement” by winning at St James Park

Arsenal have a mission this weekend: get back to winning ways. With their unbeaten league run on the line, the Gunners will be looking to pick up a win after losing to West Ham in the Carabao on Wednesday night.

Arsenal’s next game is against Newcastle at Saint James Park. In his Sportskeeda column, Paul Merson makes his predictions for the Newcastle vs. Arsenal match. He believes the best result Arsenal can get from that encounter is a draw, predicting a 1-1 tie.

Why the draw? He believes the loss to the Hammers was a knockout punch and that the Magpies are difficult to beat at home with their crowd cheering them on. He said: “It could turn out to be a blessing for Arsenal that they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup, as it allows them to put more focus on their Premier League title challenge.

“I look at this game and think if Arsenal win, the race for the league title becomes a heads-or-tail clash between the Gunners and Manchester City, as an away victory at St. James’ Park would be a huge statement.”

“Newcastle have injuries but they are a good team at home and rarely lose games in front of their own fans. The West Ham result won’t hurt Arsenal in the long term but could prove to be a bit of a knockout punch, so I’m going for a 1-1 draw here.”

Let’s hope that Merson has got this one wrong Gooners, and Arsenal bounce back quickly with their first team on the pitch.

Darren N

