Should Arsenal go for Pedro Neto to be the perfect backup for Bukayo Saka?

Our triumph over Bournemouth and Manchester City’s loss to Wolves taught us one thing: our right wing needs to be fortified, and with whom?

We should have learned that we rely too much on Bukayo Saka and that we need to prioritise finding his trustworthy backup in the winter transfer window.

Saka was a doubt for the game against Bournemouth on Friday, and few expected him to play because he hadn’t trained all week. But he was selected to start, and while he contributed to our 4-0 victory, he was unfortunate to receive what’s being described as a serious knock.

Some of us are concerned about how we would fare without Saka if he were injured for an extended period of time. Hopefully he won’t be out for long, but even so, we will need to address our right-wing situation.

We can do so by signing Pedro Neto, who was a nuisance for Manchester City in their 2-1 loss on Saturday. In that game, Neto was a live wire, exposing City’s Nathan Ake at right back and demonstrating how vulnerable the Citizens may be on the right wing, something few wingers have done.

“Pedro Neto is starting to produce the end product that once eluded him — some of the biggest teams in world football are going to be queuing up for him next year,” said Merson in his Sportskeeda column on Thursday.

“If he keeps playing like this, he might even get a few offers to leave Wolves in January – he’s destined for big things.”

We could be the big club Merson is referring to, according to rumours, because we are very interested in signing the Portuguese international, according to several reports. Notably, we have been interested in him since the summer of 2022, and we even made a proposal this summer that was promptly rejected by his club.

We need to “insure” our right wing in January, especially as it looks like Saka will need to recover from the batterings that he takes every week from opposing defenders, and Pedro Neto being an option there could give us an advantage in the title race.

Daniel O

