Paul Merson picks the one Man City game that could hand Arsenal the title

Sean Dyche Could Play A Big Part In The PL Title Race; Here’s How…

While Southampton manager Ruben Selles did everything he could to hand Pep Guardiola the Premier League title by depriving Arsenal of all three points on Friday night, Sean Dyche could do the same to aide Arteta’s title charge. Manchester City will play Everton at Goodison Park on May 14th.

According to Paul Merson, that game is a perfect opportunity for the reigning champions to lose points. Man City will have travelled to Spain four days before that game to play Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Barnebeau, and Real Madrid will fly to Manchester for the return leg at the Etihad three days after the Everton game. Merson claims this Champions League match will have an impact on Manchester City’s efficiency in the title fight.

“I think the fixtures will catch up with Man City. The one game you don’t want to play in between Real Madrid is Everton away,” said the ex-Arsenal star, as per Football London.

“Sean Dyche is going to make it very difficult. This is why everyone loves the Premier League. Top has just played bottom, and they’ve had to score two goals in the last minute.

“Someone’s only got to run through next week, or two weeks’ time, and Ederson comes out to give away a penalty or gets a red card. It changes that quickly. Man City beat Arsenal 3-1 away, and a few days later they went to Nottingham Forest and drew 1-1. They could have won 100-1!

“That’s how quick it changes, and it was back in Arsenal’s hands. If I was Arsenal, I wouldn’t lose faith yet. Honestly, I wouldn’t”

I get Merson’s reasoning for why Everton could be a significant element in the title race; Guardiola’s attention on dealing with Real Madrid may influence how he approaches the Everton game, giving Dyche the opportunity to pick up points to help his side avoid relegation.

Even though Arsenal requires favours like the ones Everton could provide to win the league, they must also help themselves. Arsenal can help themselves by winning each of their remaining games.

Daniel O

———————————–

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…