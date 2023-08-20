Paul Merson praises Arsenal backup Nketiah and then states the bleedin’ obvious

Arsenal were off to a bright start to their league campaign; they had already collected the Community Shield, beating Man City in the penalty shootout, and last weekend won the PL opener versus Forest 2-1.



Many were doubtful the Gunners would be off to a bright start considering their star striker Gabriel Jesus was missing. Mikel Arteta had a tough choice about who he would count on to fill the void his No 9 left. In the Community Shield Final, Kai Havertz was given the nod to lead the attack, but he didn’t impress. In the PL opener, Nketiah was tried out in the striker role, and how impressive he was; he scored a fantastic goal, which gives him every leverage to lead Arsenal’s attack in Jesus’ absence.



As per Gunner legend Paul Merson, Nketiah deserves greater recognition as he is always delivering when given a chance.

“Eddie Nketiah never lets Arsenal down, which is a big thing,” said Merson on Sky Sports.



“He’s one you bring in for three or four games and then take him out again.



Other than calling out those who don’t see Nketiah’s value Merson cautioned Arsenal that they will have to be at their best this season as this could be the hardest title race they’ll ever face, claiming, “I expect Arsenal to challenge Man City for the league, but if they don’t perform, they won’t even be in the top four.



“That’s how hard this league is. There are no gimmies.”

You can’t help but smile at Merson’s intellectual choice of words… “if they don’t perform, they won’t even be in the top four”…

Talk about stating the bleedin’ obvious!

Jack Anderson

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…