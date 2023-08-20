Paul Merson praises Arsenal backup Nketiah and then states the bleedin’ obvious

Arsenal were off to a bright start to their league campaign; they had already collected the Community Shield, beating Man City in the penalty shootout, and last weekend won the PL opener versus Forest 2-1.Sky Sports. “He’s one you bring in for three or four games and then take him out again. Other than calling out those who don’t see Nketiah’s value Merson cautioned Arsenal that they will have to be at their best this season as this could be the hardest title race they’ll ever face, claiming, “I expect Arsenal to challenge Man City for the league, but if they don’t perform, they won’t even be in the top four. “That’s how hard this league is. There are no gimmies.”Many were doubtful the Gunners would be off to a bright start considering their star striker Gabriel Jesus was missing. Mikel Arteta had a tough choice about who he would count on to fill the void his No 9 left. In the Community Shield Final, Kai Havertz was given the nod to lead the attack, but he didn’t impress. In the PL opener, Nketiah was tried out in the striker role, and how impressive he was; he scored a fantastic goal, which gives him every leverage to lead Arsenal’s attack in Jesus’ absence. As per Gunner legend Paul Merson, Nketiah deserves greater recognition as he is always delivering when given a chance. “Eddie Nketiah never lets Arsenal down, which is a big thing,” said Merson on
You can’t help but smile at Merson’s intellectual choice of words… “if they don’t perform, they won’t even be in the top four”…
Talk about stating the bleedin’ obvious!
Jack Anderson
Merson stating the obvious, not for the first time, as has been previously pointed out on JA, and earning his keep on Sky😜
It’s not really stating the bleeding obvious…Man u didn’t perform last season but still managed top 4, I think what he’s saying is that it will be much tougher this season than last to make the top 4 cut
I whole heartedly agree with the author of the post and opinions of Emerson. Nketia deserves more respect and playtime than he receives at Emirates stadium!!! I actually believe that we lost concentration and premiership because Jesus Gabriel recovered from injury. The young boys were ambitious and put in all effort to impress and we’re getting results. The boys had blended so well that play was exciting. When Jesus came back the boys resorted to the bench only to be used as substitutes. Jesus took cebtrestage yet he was not delivering as the boys were
The manager needs to put down his feet and decide without fear or favour otherwise, as Emerson says, “if we won’t deliver on the pitch, we may not even be in the top four” at the end of the season.
I rest my case …
Eng Muhigirwa Charles
Diehard fan of Arsenal’s
A tad too harsh on Merse I think Jack. I think few, if any, could take great issue with what he said – and while we all know he is very far from being the “Brain of Britain” – he is on TV to play the amiable joker role, a role which has had many previous occupants and which lightens the mood,esp when contrasted to such aggresive types as Roy Keane and some others.
Speaking for myself alone, Merse would be among the last people I would wish to invite for a dinner party, as I value REAL intellect. But there surely is a role for a TV jester?!
And , to be fair, Merse has overcome a triple personal adiction that might well have killed him, so I wish him well, even though I cannot overly respect his limited intellect.
Sorry, a reply to To Jax, not to Jack.
To Jax, not to Jack. Sorry JAX.
Those would make a very good hip hop chorus 😄
What?
Over the top article, sad really.
The young striker Balogun should not be sold unless he’s sufficiently tested by Arsenal and fails to deliver. He combines pace, skill and accurate shooting from the videos I have seen in the French top league. The Arsenal academy developed those skills and the Emirates faithfuls ought to see them in north London.