Paul Merson praises Arsenal for their second-half performance against Man Utd

Paul Merson expressed his admiration for Arsenal’s second-half display in their 2-0 victory over Manchester United, highlighting the team’s ability to shift gears and dominate after a closely contested first half. The Gunners controlled much of the game, but United’s disciplined approach and confidence kept them at bay during the opening period, setting the stage for a tactical battle.

The match seemed finely poised at halftime, with both sides searching for a way to gain the upper hand. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s halftime adjustments appeared to make all the difference. The Gunners emerged from the break with renewed intensity, applying relentless pressure on United’s defence. This strategy led to successive corners, which Arsenal capitalised on to devastating effect.

The two goals, both resulting from set-piece routines, showcased Arsenal’s meticulous preparation and ability to exploit such opportunities. As the second half progressed, United appeared increasingly unsettled, struggling to regain composure after Arsenal broke the deadlock. The Gunners’ dominance was evident, as they could have easily added more goals to their tally.

Paul Merson, speaking on Premier League Productions, praised the Gunners’ transformation after halftime, stating: “I thought Man Utd did well in the first half. They kept Arsenal quiet. In the second half, Arsenal turned it up and they steamrolled Manchester United in the end.”

This performance underscores Arsenal’s growing confidence. If the team continues to play with the same energy and precision demonstrated against United, it will become increasingly challenging for other clubs to match their level. With Liverpool currently leading the league, maintaining such high standards will be crucial if Arsenal aims to close the gap and challenge for the top spot.