Paul Merson predicts an easy win for Arsenal at Craven Cottage this weekend

After a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon, Arsenal return to PL action Sunday afternoon to take on Fulham. Some see this as an easy win for the table-toppers, but is it? No, it’s not that a Willian-Mitrovic-Pereira, Fulham side that should be taken lightly; they can upset top teams, no doubt.

But of the teams they can upset, they, as per Paul Merson, would have to do the unimaginable to upset Arsenal this weekend. Merson watches Arsenal comfortably thrash Fulham 3-0. His revelation of why so may just tempt you to stake heavily for Arsenal this weekend, as per Sportskeeda, is that “Arsenal are probably going to be just two points clear of Manchester City by the time they start this game. The Gunners need to keep their lead over City intact until the two sides meet next (April 27) or at least until Arsenal play Liverpool (9 April) away from home.”

“They have to win this game. Fulham have done great, but they’ll miss Joao Palhinha dearly. Fulham are not playing Arsenal off the pitch in this one. Both teams play expansive football, and if the better players rise to the occasion, Arsenal should be able to get the win here.”

If City win their game against Crystal Palace, then they could be two points below Arsenal, which should be enough motivation to win. Going forward, Arsenal’s clashes, like the Fulham one, should be a straight win for Arteta and his boys; there’s no debate about it.

Daniel O

