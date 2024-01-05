Paul Merson predicts Arsenal to win with a stronger line-up than Liverpool

The most important FA game this weekend will be Arsenal vs. Liverpool.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. But, after the game, most Gooners were sure that if Saka and co. had taken their chances, the Gunners would have beaten the Reds.

However, Saka and the boys have an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to dispatch Liverpool by thumping them at the Emirates this weekend. Paul Merson believes Arsenal will win the game. He claims that while Arsenal is struggling, they cannot afford to lose. He believes both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will field their strongest lineup even if it is an FA cup game, but Liverpool may have a problem fielding a strong line-up as they will be without their most important player, Mohamed Salah.

He wrote in Sportskeeda: “Everyone rests players for the cup games, but when two Top Six teams play against each other, it could be a different story. Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo for this one and that could be a big issue for Jurgen Klopp. Salah is on a different level and those are big shoes to fill, but Diogo Jota is a decent player and should slot into the right-wing role in the Egyptian’s absence.”

With Liverpool missing Salah and Arsenal at home, Merson believes his former club will win 2-1.

A victory over Liverpool may be a watershed moment for Arsenal, who have struggled to win since drawing 1-1 with them. Returning to winning ways is critical for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s main goal may be to win the league, but if he also wins the FA Cup and the Champions League, he will have completed a treble. Arsenal has the talent to win all of these trophies; adding a clinical striker will only increase their chances.

