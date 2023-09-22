Paul Merson predicts Arsenal “will win this game easily” against Spurs

The North London Derby is here, and it’s going to be one for the books. Why claim it will be different from others? This time, Spurs, like us, are still unbeaten in the league. Our results match; we both have 13 points after the first five games of the season.

Heung Min Son the other day was bullish that we wouldn’t want to face them, saying via The Times: “Arsenal won’t want to face us at this time. Everyone is running for each other; everyone is fighting for each other.

“If someone comes off you give a hand off and everyone is happy to do that. That makes us really strong as a team.”

However, Spurs do not pose a threat to us in the NLD, according to Paul Merson. In fact, he believes that if they play against us “the game” they have been playing thus far this season, taking the fight to teams, which has given them success, they will struggle to get something from the game, as the only way they could at least get something from the game is if they try to catch us on a counter attack, a tactic he does not see Ange Postecoglou using.

As per Merson, we are winning the derby 4-1. He said in his Sportskeeda column, “People up and down the country sometimes don’t realise how big the North London derby is, but I expect this weekend to serve a timely reminder as to why this is one of the most anticipated games in world football.

“I’m very bullish, but I think Arsenal will win this game easily. Tottenham have started the season well; there’s no question about it. However, if they play gung-ho football and look to take the game to Arsenal, the Gunners will destroy them. If they stay quiet and look to nick a goal on the counter, they could be in with a chance, but I can’t see that happening as that’s not how they’ve played so far under Ange Postecoglou.

“Arsenal are coming on the back of a resounding win against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League and should top that up with another impressive result at the Emirates Stadium.”

Last season, we picked up six points in the NLD; this season, we must accomplish the same, but it will only be possible if Arteta and the boys paint North London red on Sunday, as Merson is predicting.

