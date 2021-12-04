Paul Merson predicts Everton vs Arsenal – does he go with the Gunners?

Former Arsenal man, Paul Merson, has backed the Gunners to earn a win against Everton this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s team has lost two of their last three matches in the league and will be keen to return to form when they face the Toffees in this fixture.

Rafa Benitez’s team has been in poor form in the last few weeks and were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool in their next game.

Merson admits Arsenal has lost to the teams tipped to finish inside the top four, which isn’t particularly a good sign, but he expects the Gunners to get the better of Everton with a 2-1 win.

He said via Metro Sport: ‘At the start of the Premier League season, the teams that we all thought would finish in the top four were Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United, in no particular order. Arsenal have lost to all these teams.

‘The way Everton are playing at the moment, however, Arsenal will back themselves this weekend. I think Rafael Benitez has about 90 minutes left at Goodison Park. When I played in the Premier League, Everton was one of the hardest places to win a match. The place was three-quarters empty this week, and Everton fans are clearly not having any more of Benitez.

‘Arsenal were unlucky the other day, and I thought they missed too many chances against United. They need to come back and win this game – they’ve been beating the teams they should be beating this season, and I think they’ll be able to turn the screws on Everton.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Everton is certainly a must-win. We have already missed too many chances to close in on the top four.

Dropping points against the Toffees again will even affect the morale of our players.

Against United, we showed we could beat any team if we can keep our composure for long enough.

Arteta’s team should be better prepared to beat the struggling Toffees in this fixture.