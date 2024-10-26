Paul Merson predicts “If Arsenal lose this game, they are out of the title race!”

I predict an Arsenal victory over Liverpool on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Let’s hope for a win, as Paul Merson made some concerning claims about the fixture.It is no secret that, with Arsenal and Liverpool both vying for league glory, this game has the potential to set the tone for the Premier League title fight.
Paul Merson has boldly stated that Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool effectively eliminates them from the Premier League title chase. He notes that if they lose, they would finish the weekend 6 points behind Manchester City (if the Blues defeat Southampton on Saturday).Giving the Cityzens a six-point lead is criminal in his opinion, and it could force Arsenal to win all of their remaining games, which he does not believe will happen.
The Arsenal legend stated, “If Arsenal lose this game, they are out of the title race!
“People can go like, ‘Oh, there are 29 games left’ and all that. But if they lose, it’s a six-point gap with Manchester City. How can you expect City to lose ground on that advantage and expect Arsenal to win all their remaining games at the same time?”
Merson made those allegations in his Sportskeeda column, where he predicted that the Arsenal-Liverpool game will end 1-1. Aside from Merson’s and my predictions, do you think Arsenal has what it takes to beat Liverpool, despite major absences such as William Saliba, Ricardo Calafiori, and Martin Odegaard?
Daniel O
That would be a little premature at this stage but were Arsenal to lose tomorrow (and City win today against Southampton) then Arsenal certainly wouldn’t be where Arteta wants them to be. Two successive EPL defeats, and a pretty poor CL outing won’t do much for general morale going into November.
A draw is the minimum result I think Arsenal needs against Liverpool. Of course, the three points would be great for all the opposite reasons for losing – but there are still a few unknowns about the Arsenal team selection and that will very probably be a factor in the mix.
I truly support what Merson said. Arteta didn’t do enough in the transfer window. He focused on too much of defensive options than making good signings for the midfield and no point striker. This will derail our progress this season and Arteta should know that every season is different to the other.
Well, presumably city will have a wobble at some point in the season, we’ll have to stay as close as possible and take advantage when possible. With rodri being out injured, I do think it’s more open this season. Liverpool are a big threat also, though, not just tomorrow.
City were certainly very lacklustre today, as they have been in the EPL for a while now. But (and this is the big “but”) they keep picking up the points – and points make prizes as they know only too well. Let’s just hope this isn’t really their “wobble” of the season.
Like you, I think it’s not likely to be another two horse race this season, but I suspect City will still be there in May.
I think Arsenal have been playing themselves out of the title race. Their play has been poor and naive at times. A massive change is needed tomorrow, from what we have seen so far. We need 11 players on the pitch and to attack Liverpool from the start. Something we have not been doing. Stop this slow build and safety at all costs. Because it isn’t.
Plus, I dont think Liverpool are thst great either but credit to them, they have lost only one. But how many of their players would we swap?
It’s the effectiveness of the team as a unit that matters in the end, I think. Still early days yet though.
That’s a big call by the former Arsenal man, usually he sits on the fence as opposed to making such bold statement, he must have seen something, surely he hasn’t seen the wobble in the champions knees.
Didn’t Liverpool “wobble” after they lost to Forest though? They haven’t lost since. Likewise, another very average City performance still got them all the points today. Looks like there’s wobbles and there’s wobbles. Who’ll be wobbling tomorrow, I wonder?