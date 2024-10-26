Paul Merson predicts “If Arsenal lose this game, they are out of the title race!”

I predict an Arsenal victory over Liverpool on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Let’s hope for a win, as Paul Merson made some concerning claims about the fixture.It is no secret that, with Arsenal and Liverpool both vying for league glory, this game has the potential to set the tone for the Premier League title fight.

Paul Merson has boldly stated that Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool effectively eliminates them from the Premier League title chase. He notes that if they lose, they would finish the weekend 6 points behind Manchester City (if the Blues defeat Southampton on Saturday).Giving the Cityzens a six-point lead is criminal in his opinion, and it could force Arsenal to win all of their remaining games, which he does not believe will happen.

The Arsenal legend stated, “If Arsenal lose this game, they are out of the title race!

“People can go like, ‘Oh, there are 29 games left’ and all that. But if they lose, it’s a six-point gap with Manchester City. How can you expect City to lose ground on that advantage and expect Arsenal to win all their remaining games at the same time?”

Merson made those allegations in his Sportskeeda column, where he predicted that the Arsenal-Liverpool game will end 1-1. Aside from Merson’s and my predictions, do you think Arsenal has what it takes to beat Liverpool, despite major absences such as William Saliba, Ricardo Calafiori, and Martin Odegaard?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…