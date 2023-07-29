Paul Merson predicts the Premier League title race next season

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has discussed the Premier League’s title race for the 2023/2024 season after the Gunners superbly challenged Manchester City last term.

Mikel Arteta’s men have strengthened their group again with some fine players and fans are hopeful they will make a good impression in the next campaign.

City remains the overwhelming favourite to be crowned league champions no matter who you ask, but Arsenal will fancy their chance of being in the title race again.

The Gunners will also face competition from some of the top sides in the country, who are tipped to have a better season as well.

Predicting the next campaign’s title race, Merson wrote on Sports Keeda:

“I can’t look past Manchester City for the Premier League title. With Gundogan gone and Kyle Walker on his way out, it might be difficult for them this season. Arsenal could give them a run for their money, but City’s bench is very strong.

“Declan Rice will need to get used to the way Arsenal. They move the ball around a lot faster than he’s used to at West Ham and England. Arsenal could get close, but I don’t see Liverpool mounting a challenge at the moment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the clubs to watch out for and everyone would be eager to see what we can do because of how we performed last season.

Our current squad is in top shape and we expect the players to prove they know why they are at the Emirates.

