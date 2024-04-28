Paul Merson predicts whether Arsenal can beat Tottenham today

Arsenal legend mentions factors on why Gunners will win NLD

Mikel Arteta’s side take on Tottenham Hotspur today knowing that they can’t afford any slip ups, if they want to win the title.

The Gunners are just one point clear of Pep Guardiola’s Man City, who also have a game in hand.

The reigning champions of the Premier League are renowned for their iron grip on points, particularly in crucial moments.

Arsenal came extremely close to winning the title last season, but it was City who crossed the line first, despite the London side leading the charts for most of the season.

But before putting themselves on cloud nine, the North London outfit will have to face the challenge of the North London derby.

This match, by any stretch of the imagination, is not going to be a walk in the park for Arteta’s young team. Spurs are already trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by six points.

And even though they have two games in hand, a defeat at their home base this weekend would almost mean no Champions League football for next season.

Thus, winning is as crucial to Tottenham as it is to Arsenal, if not more.

But the Gunners legend Paul Merson believes that his former club has all the tools to come out triumphant.

“This has to be one of the biggest north London derbies for 20 years. This is a huge football match,” Merson told Sky Sports. “I expect Arsenal to win this game because Tottenham will play gung-ho football, almost saying you have a shot and then we have a shot.”

“That won’t work against Arsenal – they’ve got better players than Tottenham. They’re a better team, more of a unit and they’ll win the football match,” he stated with an air of confidence.

“Manchester City will have to stay perfect in their remaining games to win the Premier League title. When you look at the three remaining games, Arsenal would be devastated after responding the way they have to the Bayern Munich defeat if they couldn’t get it over the line against Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Everton.”

The Gunners have comparatively tougher fixtures than Man City. But this season they have been as good as the current holders of the title, if not more. And that speaks volumes.

If the London side doesn’t clinch the title this year, they will certainly be expected to within 2-3 years. And nobody would state it as a “fluke.”

Their moment has come, and even losing out on the title won’t dim their resolve.

Yash