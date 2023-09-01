Paul Merson predicts a tough game for Arsenal against Man United “The pressure is on”

All attention today will be on the transfer deadline, but another PL match day will soon be upon us. There are a lot of fixtures to entertain you, but of them all, Arsenal versus Manchester United is definitely the one to watch.

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates on Sunday. For the better part of this week, we’ve noted how important this fixture is for Arsenal to show their true intentions this season. We’ve said Mikel Arteta needs to return to basics and even recommended four players who ought to feature. After all that we’ve fed you, would it be too much to ask you to predict how that match could play out, if Arsenal are winning it, and by how many goals?

In his prediction for the clash, Paul Merson has backed Arsenal for a comfortable 3-1 win. The Arsenal legend notes that Arteta and the boys have every leverage to win that game, as they know losing it could see them 5 points away from defending champions Manchester City, a situation that wouldn’t be encouraging for their title ambitions.

In his defence for predicting Arsenal are beating United 3-1 at the Emirates, he said in his Sportskeeda column:

“The pressure is on Arsenal this season, which wasn’t the case last term. That’s why this could be a massive match for the Gunners. If they lose this game, then Arsenal could find themselves five points behind Manchester City by the end of the weekend

“I honestly think this is a hard one to call. Manchester United have had their ups and downs, but they can turn up for games. But I’m going with Arsenal because of their home advantage. This one can go one way or the other.”

But Merson still predicts Arsenal beating United 3-1. What about you?

Daniel O

