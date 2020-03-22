Paul Merson questions the motivation for Aubameyang to move to Man Utd

Aubameyang cannot be called ambitious if he joins Man Utd claims Paul Merson

Paul Merson has rubbished talk that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be joining Manchester United because of his ambition as he questions the Gabonese attacker’s motive.

With just a year left on his current deal when it expires in the summer, Aubameyang is attracting the attention of several top European sides.

Manchester United became the latest team to show interest in his signature and there have been suggestions that his ambition could see him join the Red Devils just like Robin van Persie did a few years back.

However, Merson doesn’t agree with the “ambition” and he has insisted that there is no way one can say that Aubameyang would be joining Manchester United because he is ambitious.

“I don’t think you can say Aubameyang would be going for ambition if he went to Manchester United,” Merson told Sky Sports as quoted by Football365.

“He’d be going for the money because he’s almost 31 and this would likely to be his last move.

“At the moment, you can’t say you are going to go to Manchester United and get guaranteed trophies. You won’t be able to guarantee United winning anything in the next two or three seasons. They are getting better but it’s not ambitions, it’s the money.

“If it was Manchester City or Liverpool, that would be different. You’d be thinking of course, he’s ambitious and he wants to win things.

“I’m not saying United won’t win things, but you can’t assure me of it. I can assure you Man City or Liverpool will in the next few years.”

Just like Arsenal, Manchester United have been struggling to make the European places this season.

However, the Red Devils did strengthen their team in the last transfer window and it appears that they are closer to making the Champions League than Arsenal is at the moment.