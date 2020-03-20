Paul Merson reacts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Man Utd speculation

Paul Merson reckons Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the perfect player for Man Utd

Paul Merson claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the player that Manchester United has been missing following links between the attacker and the Red Devils.

Reports this week claim that United has become the latest team to be interested in signing Aubameyang as Arsenal struggles to keep hold of their most important player.

Aubameyang will have just a season left on his current deal when this season ends and the Gabonese attacker isn’t giving the impression that he wants to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Inter Milan and recently Manchester United have made him a transfer target when the transfer window opens, however, Arsenal is keen to hold on to him.

With United joining the chase, Paul Merson tells Sky Sports that the Gabon attacker is exactly what Manchester United has been looking for.

“Aubameyang is what Manchester United are missing. He is a goal scorer and goal scorers are priceless.” Merson said

“If you look at United and the way they played against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were very, very good. You looked at them and thought they have got a chance, especially if they could also get hold of a couple more players, especially a creative midfielder.

“You couldn’t help but be impressed with their performance and if they were to sign Aubameyang and they also got someone like a Jack Grealish, are they big players? They would be a major force, in my opinion.

“They are crying out for someone who is going to score them 20 to 25 goals, and that’s what Aubameyang can bring. He gets you 25 goals without even breaking sweat. Add a Grealish if they can get him and then you’ve got Bruno Fernandes as well playing in behind a striker, Manchester United will be a major force.”