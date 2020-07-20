Paul Merson reckons Arsenal will have to make huge Mesut Ozil decision

Paul Merson has admitted that Arsenal might have to pay Mesut Ozil off for the German to leave the club this summer.

Ozil is Arsenal’s highest-paid player, but the German is also arguably their worst player at the moment.

He doesn’t seem to feature in the immediate plans of Mikel Arteta, and the Spaniard hasn’t called on him to play in any game since the restart.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Gunners need all the money that they can get as they look to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and also to make some good signings.

Ozil’s wage can help them add three players to their wage bill, but Merson reckons that the German won’t leave unless the Gunners would offer to pay him off in the summer.

Ex-midfielder Merson told the Daily Star: ‘There’s Mesut Ozil’s wages to get off the books. They might end up having to pay him just to leave.

‘And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs a new contract that won’t come cheap. He’s already in his 30s but Arsenal can’t afford to lose him.

‘That’s a lot of money gone already. Arsenal don’t gamble with their money.’

Ozil was made available for transfers last summer, but his high wages and age means no team is willing to take a chance on him.

This is a huge decision for Arsenal to make, paying off Ozil will not come cheap but it will draw a line under a sorry saga once and for all.