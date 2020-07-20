Paul Merson reckons Arsenal will have to make huge Mesut Ozil decision

Paul Merson has admitted that Arsenal might have to pay Mesut Ozil off for the German to leave the club this summer.
Ozil is Arsenal’s highest-paid player, but the German is also arguably their worst player at the moment.
He doesn’t seem to feature in the immediate plans of Mikel Arteta, and the Spaniard hasn’t called on him to play in any game since the restart.
Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Gunners need all the money that they can get as they look to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and also to make some good signings.
Ozil’s wage can help them add three players to their wage bill, but Merson reckons that the German won’t leave unless the Gunners would offer to pay him off in the summer.
Ex-midfielder Merson told the Daily Star: ‘There’s Mesut Ozil’s wages to get off the books. They might end up having to pay him just to leave.
‘And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs a new contract that won’t come cheap. He’s already in his 30s but Arsenal can’t afford to lose him.
‘That’s a lot of money gone already. Arsenal don’t gamble with their money.’
Ozil was made available for transfers last summer, but his high wages and age means no team is willing to take a chance on him.
This is a huge decision for Arsenal to make, paying off Ozil will not come cheap but it will draw a line under a sorry saga once and for all.
Put him in the reserves, make him clean boots, sell programmes, scratch cards, clean the toilets or anything but pay the thief off. Let him rot in the reserves or train with the under 18s if he isn’t going to try and at least earn some of his salary.
If Ozil was genuinely concerned about his football career he would’ve taken a pay cut and moved on a couple of seasons ago.
However he couldn’t give a toss about playing and is hell bent on taking Arsenal the full 9 yards with his colossal wages.
He is a multi millionaire and taking a wage cut to move to a club that would actually play him would have no impact on his healthy bank account but unfortunately he’s happy kicking back and taking the dosh.
So it appears Steven
I am sure I read somewhere If they pay him off they hold his registration to stop him walking into another club for the remaining 12 months
As much as it angers me that ozil is earning that kind of money for nothing, it’s the clubs fault and not his. If arsenal didn’t feel he was worth it (he’s not), they shouldn’t have offered it. Bench him all you want but he signed a deal and it’s our problem now. Anyone who’s mad at ozil for it is a dumb hypocrite. Can’t wait til he’s gone but let’s not act like he stole from us.
Perhaps Wenger and Gazidis could contribute towards the pay out.After all they are the guys who made the decision to pay Ozil a fortune. I am willing to bet that neither of these two have ever lost any sleep over the five year sentence they effectively imposed on our Club.