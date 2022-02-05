Paul Merson reckons he has identified the ideal striker for Arsenal

Paul Merson has continued to promote the name of Dominic Calvert Lewin as the next striker Arsenal needs to sign.

The Everton star has become one of the finest forwards in the Premier League in recent seasons.

He is being targeted by some of the top clubs in the division and he could leave the Toffees at the end of this season.

Arsenal has allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club and they could also lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of this season.

If that happens, they would need a major attacking shakeup at the Emirates.

Several strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates, including Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

It remains unclear which attacker the club will eventually add to the group, but Merson believes the man to take the club to the next level is Calvert Lewin.

He writes in his Daily Star column: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a perfect fit for Arsenal and they should break the bank to sign him next summer.

“Arsenal need a world-class centre forward. They’ve just saved £25m in wages getting rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“And they tried to spend big on Dusan Vlahovic so we know the money is there. They should be talking to Everton about Calvert-Lewin already.

“Calvert-Lewin is young and hungry. He will be England’s first-choice No 9 in years to come. He holds the ball up very well and he works his socks off up front.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin is a good striker, and he has the potential to be a great one. However, he is not the only attacker we can sign in this summer’s transfer window.

The former Sheffield United man has struggled with injuries this season, but he would have the rest of the campaign to prove his worth.

In the summer, we can add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but he alone would not be enough if we lose Nketiah and Lacazette.