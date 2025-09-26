Paul Merson reckons the title race could be over by this weekend

Arsenal face a crucial weekend in their pursuit of the Premier League title as Liverpool prepare to travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Should the Reds win, they would move eight points clear of the Gunners before Arsenal play their own fixture against Newcastle. Currently, the Gunners are five points behind Arne Slot’s men following the drop points against Man City last weekend.
Despite the gap, most observers continue to view Arsenal as the strongest challengers to Liverpool this season. The challenge, however, will be formidable, with Crystal Palace having already defeated Liverpool in the Community Shield earlier in the campaign. Paul Merson has expressed concerns over the potential outcome, suggesting that a Liverpool win could effectively decide the title race.
Merson’s View on the Title Race
Speaking via Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Should Liverpool win at Selhurst Park, they will go eight points clear of Arsenal before the Gunners play Newcastle away from home. So if Liverpool win this game and Arsenal lose on Sunday, the title race is over, finished! I know it sounds crazy and Arsenal have good fixtures coming up, but eight points between them will be too much.”
Merson’s perspective highlights the delicate balance of the title race, emphasising how quickly momentum can shift in the Premier League. The combination of Liverpool’s consistency and Arsenal’s recent slip-ups underlines the importance of every fixture in a tightly contested season.
Arsenal’s Immediate Challenge
For Arsenal, the focus must be on their own performance against Newcastle. The team recognises the importance of closing the gap on Liverpool, and any dropped points could allow the league leaders to extend their advantage further.
This weekend’s fixtures will be pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the Premier League title race. Both teams face significant tests, and the results could influence not only the gap between the sides but also the confidence and momentum carried forward into the remaining matches of the season. Arsenal’s ability to respond under pressure will be crucial if they are to remain credible challengers to Liverpool’s early dominance.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
So why does it sound crazy Paul?
Is Paul Merson a realist or a pessimist ??
Its hard to disagree with him….Liverpool last season was the model of consistency…..flair and fire to win games. They have rode their luck so far this season but remain top on full points . Arsenal need to show offensive quality on Sunday to take the 3 points at a stadium where our record is poor. That offensive quality starts with the team MA names.
So Paul….a pessimist , yes….
But also a realist !!
A quick mention to the late Jimmy Hill who’s eidea it was for 3 points for a win
If Liverpool win and we lose then they’re 8 points ahead.. if we win and they lose we are only 2 points behind. Big swings on just one match and certainly the league is much the better for it.
Thank you Mr Hill
Not so fast Mr Paul Merson, no matter what or where the results falls this weekend, the title race will not be over by the shout, too many twist on turns ahead.
Utter hyperbole from Merson.
At one point in the 2022-23 season, we were 8 points ahead of Man City. Who eventually went on to win.
We’re earlier in the season than that was – and there’s still 99 points to play for. We have more experience and more depth than we did then so regardless of how consistent Liverpool have been, we are strong too.
So no, “the race” would not be over if an 8-point differential opened up this weekend. It would increase the challenge, sure. But a season is a marathon, where the fitter team can accelerate at the end as the less fit drop off…
My personal opinion is that any gap in double digit points at the turn of the new year is almost impossible to overcome. It is too early to write us off, even if it is 8 points.
Liverpool have had lady luck on their side; 2 dying gasp goals, and a wonder free kick to beat us. Not the fire and flair we saw last year, and honestly their fullbacks are not exactly top notch at locking down opposing wingers, are they?
So far we have played Man Utd, Liverpool, City, and about to play Newcastle; about as difficult a schedule as you can have to start.
An easier schedule upcoming will see us gain some consistency and find a groove, and I think the conversation will turn to “can Liverpool maintain their lead on a surging and in-form Arsenal team?”
Merson is not rated on goals any more, he is rated on clicks and rage-baiting people, let’s keep that in mind. If he said “8 point gap, but still 32 games to play, let’s see how things develop,” no one would care or respond to his rage-baiting.
We lost it in the first 10 games last season. We COULD do it quicker this. A win is a must at Newcastle. Lose and the disaster is on the horizon. It ain’t rocket science.
Not too far from the reality Merson. Arteta has a recent undesirable history of being reeled in not reeling in leaders. Catch up football doesn’t suit Arsenal. If Arteta just plays football this team is formidable and can even overtake Pool in just 2 matches but he’s overthinking. I know Arteta shouldn’t be too naive in this modern era football equally he shouldn’t be too obsessed with how the opponents approach the game. At the end of the day in whatever style Arteta chooses to play fans only need concrete results not excuses and what ifs.