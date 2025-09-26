Paul Merson reckons the title race could be over by this weekend

Arsenal face a crucial weekend in their pursuit of the Premier League title as Liverpool prepare to travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Should the Reds win, they would move eight points clear of the Gunners before Arsenal play their own fixture against Newcastle. Currently, the Gunners are five points behind Arne Slot’s men following the drop points against Man City last weekend.

Despite the gap, most observers continue to view Arsenal as the strongest challengers to Liverpool this season. The challenge, however, will be formidable, with Crystal Palace having already defeated Liverpool in the Community Shield earlier in the campaign. Paul Merson has expressed concerns over the potential outcome, suggesting that a Liverpool win could effectively decide the title race.

Merson’s View on the Title Race

Speaking via Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Should Liverpool win at Selhurst Park, they will go eight points clear of Arsenal before the Gunners play Newcastle away from home. So if Liverpool win this game and Arsenal lose on Sunday, the title race is over, finished! I know it sounds crazy and Arsenal have good fixtures coming up, but eight points between them will be too much.”

Merson’s perspective highlights the delicate balance of the title race, emphasising how quickly momentum can shift in the Premier League. The combination of Liverpool’s consistency and Arsenal’s recent slip-ups underlines the importance of every fixture in a tightly contested season.

Arsenal’s Immediate Challenge

For Arsenal, the focus must be on their own performance against Newcastle. The team recognises the importance of closing the gap on Liverpool, and any dropped points could allow the league leaders to extend their advantage further.

This weekend’s fixtures will be pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the Premier League title race. Both teams face significant tests, and the results could influence not only the gap between the sides but also the confidence and momentum carried forward into the remaining matches of the season. Arsenal’s ability to respond under pressure will be crucial if they are to remain credible challengers to Liverpool’s early dominance.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…