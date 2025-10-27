Paul Merson reveals key factor giving Arsenal the edge over Liverpool

Paul Merson has pinpointed a major difference between Arsenal and Liverpool – one he believes has helped the Gunners pull ahead in this season’s title race.

Liverpool made a strong start to the campaign, picking up key wins early on, but their form dipped sharply before their convincing victory over Frankfurt. Four straight defeats exposed weaknesses in Arne Slot’s side and raised serious questions.

What was happening with Mohamed Salah? Was letting Trent Alexander-Arnold leave a mistake? And was signing Alexander Isak really necessary when Hugo Ekitike was already performing well?

As Liverpool’s inconsistencies piled up, Merson was quick to highlight why Arsenal have flourished where their rivals have faltered.

Arsenal’s cohesion stands out

Writing for Sportskeeda, the former Arsenal midfielder explained how Mikel Arteta’s clarity and consistency give his side a vital advantage.

“Liverpool are not playing well. If 10 people, including me, you and some Liverpool fans, sat down and thought of picking their line-up for this weekend’s game, we could all be wrong, and that’s the problem. If we do the same with Arsenal, we would actually do well, with the only doubt being whether Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left. That’s not the same with Liverpool, and I don’t like it when teams are like that.”

Merson’s point cuts to the heart of why Arsenal look so composed. While Liverpool’s identity feels unsettled, Arteta’s team are cohesive, structured and balanced.

Recruitment and depth paying off

Much of Arsenal’s strength this season stems from the squad depth that Arteta now commands. Smart recruitment has given him one of the most complete rosters in Europe.

Injuries that once felt catastrophic no longer derail the Gunners. For example, Gabriel Magalhães was a doubt for the Crystal Palace clash, but Arteta could call on Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié without disruption.

Even in attack, Arsenal’s options continue to flourish. The left-wing role remains the only real selection debate, yet both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have embraced the challenge, pushing each other to higher levels.

Merson’s comments capture it well – Arsenal’s cohesion, depth and consistency are now their biggest title weapons.

