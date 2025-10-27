Paul Merson reveals key factor giving Arsenal the edge over Liverpool

Paul Merson has pinpointed a major difference between Arsenal and Liverpool – one he believes has helped the Gunners pull ahead in this season’s title race.
Liverpool made a strong start to the campaign, picking up key wins early on, but their form dipped sharply before their convincing victory over Frankfurt. Four straight defeats exposed weaknesses in Arne Slot’s side and raised serious questions.
What was happening with Mohamed Salah? Was letting Trent Alexander-Arnold leave a mistake? And was signing Alexander Isak really necessary when Hugo Ekitike was already performing well?
As Liverpool’s inconsistencies piled up, Merson was quick to highlight why Arsenal have flourished where their rivals have faltered.
Arsenal’s cohesion stands out
Writing for Sportskeeda, the former Arsenal midfielder explained how Mikel Arteta’s clarity and consistency give his side a vital advantage.
“Liverpool are not playing well. If 10 people, including me, you and some Liverpool fans, sat down and thought of picking their line-up for this weekend’s game, we could all be wrong, and that’s the problem.
If we do the same with Arsenal, we would actually do well, with the only doubt being whether Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left.
That’s not the same with Liverpool, and I don’t like it when teams are like that.”
Merson’s point cuts to the heart of why Arsenal look so composed. While Liverpool’s identity feels unsettled, Arteta’s team are cohesive, structured and balanced.
Recruitment and depth paying off
Much of Arsenal’s strength this season stems from the squad depth that Arteta now commands. Smart recruitment has given him one of the most complete rosters in Europe.
Injuries that once felt catastrophic no longer derail the Gunners. For example, Gabriel Magalhães was a doubt for the Crystal Palace clash, but Arteta could call on Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié without disruption.
Even in attack, Arsenal’s options continue to flourish. The left-wing role remains the only real selection debate, yet both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have embraced the challenge, pushing each other to higher levels.
Merson’s comments capture it well – Arsenal’s cohesion, depth and consistency are now their biggest title weapons.
I always take my hat off to the former Arsenal man for telling it like it is.
In my opinion, it will still be a two horse race between the wobbling champion and Arsenal
Do you Gunsmoke? I’m yet to be convinced by Liverpool this season. Whilst keeping the Klopp team together last season paid off ultimately, time and tide wait for no man. Salah appears to be like KDB was in his final season. By not refreshing a few players last season Slot has had to at it big time and so far it’s been too many new faces adjusting to new surroundings.
I wouldn’t write off City because they have a history of winning but so far – with fingers and toes crossed- none of the usual suspects have yet staked a claim.
Yes SueP, and I will try and explain why, I think the champion will be coming, but when it is all over.
Forget about Man City their lack of fluidity is a distance memory of the old Pep Guarrdiola coach team,
The title could be well decided before the Manchester base club gathers all their marbles.
Liverpool is the danger, they are pedigree and though the champions is wobbling, they are probably one of the most creative teams, they have a leaky defense that maybe address in January, if Slot shows courage and drop big stars , similar to what the gaffer did with Aba, it would hardly surprise, us looking over our shoulders with a seven points lead.
The BIG problem for Liverpool is, they have/are weaker, after spending nigh on 400 mil. Their team and squad is worse. They haven’t replace TAA, they didn’t replace Diaz, Salah and VVD were always one season away from past it and their recruitment was wrong. Going after the “crown jewel” in injury prone Isak after getting Ekitike was wrong. They SHOULD have got Ghehi, whom they didn’t value as much as Isak, and they should have got a Diaz replacement. Our summer, in contrast, has strengthened the team and given us a squad stronger than ever seen at Arsenal and probably in the premiership. We bought well and they didn’t, thats the crux of it. Slobazsli having to deputies at RB so early is poor. He is their best midfielder. We are more balanced and they aren’t.