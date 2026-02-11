Paul Merson reveals the only way Brentford can get a result against Arsenal

Paul Merson has expressed strong confidence that Brentford will struggle to secure a positive result against Arsenal tomorrow, despite the Bees’ impressive home form. Brentford have been formidable when hosting matches, yet they now face an Arsenal side determined to maintain momentum in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are aware that every fixture carries significant weight at this stage of the campaign. Depending on Manchester City’s result tonight, Arsenal could find themselves just three points clear when the two title rivals eventually meet. City remains the primary threat, possessing the experience and resilience required to mount a sustained challenge. Arsenal, by contrast, are still developing in terms of trophy-winning pedigree, which makes focus and consistency essential.

A crucial test away from home

Brentford represent a potentially difficult hurdle, particularly given their strength on home soil. However, Arsenal’s recent run of form has reinforced the belief that they can handle the pressure. Merson believes that if Mikel Arteta’s side perform to their usual standards, they will have too much quality for their opponents.

He said, as quoted by the Metro: “Mikel Arteta has a great squad at his disposal, and I don’t doubt them. If they play to their best, they will definitely win. Arsenal don’t give away a lot of chances to their opponents like City. So for Brentford to win, they must play out of their skins and also hope Arsenal have a terrible game. I expect Fulham to score against City but I don’t expect Brentford to score here; that is the difference with Arsenal.”

Maintaining focus in the title race

Merson’s comments underline the importance of defensive solidity and composure. Arsenal’s ability to limit opportunities for opponents has been a defining feature of their campaign, setting them apart from their closest rivals. As the pressure intensifies, the Gunners must continue to approach each fixture individually, ensuring that external factors do not distract from their objective.

A disciplined performance against Brentford could further strengthen their position, reinforcing the belief that they have the consistency required to remain ahead in the race for the Premier League crown.