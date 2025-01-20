Paul Merson reveals what is now worrying him about Arsenal

Paul Merson has voiced concerns about Arsenal’s mentality following their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, a result that could further hinder their Premier League title ambitions.

Arsenal remain among the teams vying for the crown, but inconsistency has plagued their campaign. Dropping points in key matches is a significant concern for a side aiming to outpace Liverpool and other top contenders. While Arsenal have shown they can compete at the highest level, having pushed for the title in the past two seasons, Merson believes their current form raises serious questions about their mental strength.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson highlighted the importance of resilience and mental toughness in securing league success:

“I’m really worried about the mentality if I’m being honest. I start to worry now. I do start to worry.

“I was fortunate enough to win two league titles and you’ve got to have something, you’ve got to have something about you and you’ve got to go, ‘he ain’t scoring, I’m defending.’

“And the two goals, Merino and Partey (were badly at fault).”

Merson’s comments underline the significant psychological demands of a title challenge. Winning the Premier League requires not only technical ability but also a robust mindset, especially in high-pressure situations. Arsenal’s failure to hold onto their lead against Villa exemplifies the lapses that could ultimately undermine their pursuit of the trophy.

As a team that has competed for the title in recent seasons, Arsenal’s players should be well aware of what it takes to succeed. However, their inability to maintain consistency suggests there is still work to be done in cultivating the resilience required to cross the finish line as champions.

To stay in the race, Arsenal will need to address these concerns swiftly, both on and off the pitch. Strengthening their mentality and minimising mistakes will be crucial if they hope to secure the points necessary to remain in contention for the league title.