Paul Merson reveals when Arsenal can stop worrying about title rivals

Arsenal players and coaches often insist that their focus remains solely on their own performances rather than the actions of their rivals. However, when the title race is tight and the nearest challenger is close on the league table, it becomes difficult to ignore what is happening elsewhere. The temptation to follow rival results is always present, particularly at decisive stages of the season.

Supporters certainly hope that Manchester City struggle to win matches and drop points, as that would significantly boost Arsenal’s chances of widening the gap at the top. The Gunners have done what was expected of them this weekend by securing a victory, yet they are aware that their advantage could quickly be reduced if City defeat Chelsea later today.

Pressure increases as the title race tightens

Arsenal’s approach has been consistent, with the emphasis placed on preparation and delivering results one game at a time. Mikel Arteta will be concentrating on the next league fixture and ensuring his players are ready to overcome another opponent. Maintaining standards and momentum remains the priority within the camp.

Despite this public message, the reality of a close title race means external results inevitably carry weight. City’s upcoming match represents a potential turning point, either easing pressure on Arsenal or intensifying it further. Even if players attempt to block out distractions, the psychological impact of rival results can influence confidence and mindset.

Merson on the reality of watching rivals

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has openly acknowledged that paying attention to rivals is natural and unavoidable. Speaking according to Sky Sports, he explained how such situations affect players mentally. He said, “Games like this are the defining moments, it puts so much pressure on Man City. I used to watch all the games, if you’re an Arsenal player you want Man City to get beat tomorrow, it helps.

“I know people say ‘worry about ourselves’, but you worry less if the other teams are losing.”

Merson’s comments underline the contrast between official messaging and lived experience. While teams emphasise internal focus, players are acutely aware that dropped points from rivals can reduce anxiety and shift momentum. In a title race as finely balanced as this one, every result carries added significance.