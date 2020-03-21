Paul Merson reveals why Mesut Ozil is Arsenal’s problem until they can offload him

Mesut Ozil wage is a problem for Arsenal and their negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reckons Paul Merson

Paul Merson has revealed that having Mesut Ozil as Arsenal’s top earner is a major problem for the club as they battle to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are currently negotiating a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is arguably their best player at the moment, however, his wage demand is causing problems.

Reports claim that the former Borussia Dortmund man wants a new contract worth £300k per week, but Arsenal is being careful not to repeat the same mistake they did before.

The Gunners agreed to pay Mesut Ozil £350k per week in his last contract negotiation and his performances since then have been worse.

Merson reckons that the Gunners will have problems negotiating new deals as long as they keep paying the German that amount.

He claims that players who are negotiating new deals would look at Ozil and want what he is being paid, a situation that seems to be playing out with the Aubameyang negotiations.

Merson told Sky Sports: “It would be a major disaster for Arsenal if they lost Aubameyang, however, the decision will be weighed up and at least it will be the club’s decision as to what they do.

“Do they give him £300,000-a-week? I’ve always said they will have a problem until Mesut Ozil leaves the club. Every day he’s there, every other top player will want what he’s on. It’s a huge problem and not a new one.

“If they want to keep Aubameyang they will have to pay him big money, but Arsenal may look at it and think if we give him £300,000-a-week for the next two or three years, is he going to be the same player? He’s nearly 31 and by the time he’s 34 he’s not going to be the same player. I don’t care who you are, at 34 you are not the same player.

“Arsenal may also weigh it up asking if they will win the Premier League or get into the top four in the next few years if they pay Aubameyang £300,000-a-week. They haven’t actually done it yet with him there, so they may look at it and say it is good business to let him go.

“There’s also the danger of giving him big money, just like they did with Ozil, and then every other player wanting the same. It would take you straight back to the Ozil scenario and if you do spend all that money on him and you don’t get into the top four it’s not money well spent.

“It’s a really hard decision and it will all come down to how the club weigh it up.”