Paul Merson says Arsenal just have to win their next two matches

Arsenal will play two matches before Manchester City are next in Premier League action, giving Mikel Arteta’s side an immediate opportunity to respond in the title race. With City not involved in league action this weekend, Arsenal know victories in those fixtures could place the pressure firmly back on their rivals.

City moved above Arsenal at the top of the table after a 1-0 win over Burnley. However, both clubs remain level on points and goal difference, showing just how finely balanced the contest for the championship has become at this stage of the season.

Arsenal Must Respond Quickly

Recent weeks have been difficult for Arsenal in the league, and they have not led the standings for several days, the first time that has happened in more than 200 days this season. That shift highlights how quickly momentum can change during a demanding run-in.

Their next assignment comes against Newcastle United, a fixture widely viewed as one of their toughest remaining matches. Arsenal must then face Fulham, another encounter that could prove challenging if they are not fully focused and prepared.

Pressure Builds in Title Race

Although City are considered to have the harder schedule in the closing weeks, Arsenal cannot afford to rely on any slip-ups from the defending champions. Any failure to collect maximum points would damage their own chances and hand the initiative back to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Speaking via Football365, Paul Merson said: “Arsenal’s performance was good at the Etihad, but they lost a game they couldn’t afford to lose. You don’t need to be playing well and losing football matches. From absolutely nowhere, Manchester City are top of the league. It’s scary.

“But Arsenal play twice before City do and could go six points clear again, and they’ve got to make that count. They have to win those two games against Newcastle and Fulham to put the pressure back on City. It’s a must.”

Arsenal will understand the significance of the coming days. Two positive results would restore confidence, strengthen their position, and ensure City remain under real pressure in what is shaping up to be another dramatic finish to the Premier League campaign.