Paul Merson believes David Raya is the best goalkeeper in the world at present as the Spaniard prepares to help Arsenal compete in the Champions League.

Raya has been in excellent form over recent seasons and has won the Premier League Golden Glove in each of the campaigns he has played for Arsenal.

The Gunners believe they have signed potentially the best goalkeeper in their history, and he could break further records in the coming weeks. Raya will also aim to win the World Cup with Spain, although he is not currently the first-choice goalkeeper for his national team and is unlikely to be during the tournament. This situation reflects the competitive nature of international selection and the depth of goalkeeping options available to Spain.

Merson assessment of Arsenal squad

PSG also have a strong goalkeeper, but Merson is convinced Raya is currently the best in the world. He said via the Metro:

‘Mikel Arteta has assembled a strong squad with signings who may have gone under the radar when they first joined, particularly players like Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Leandro Trossard.

‘They chose to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya, and he’s gone on to become the best goalkeeper in the world.’

This assessment highlights the belief that Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has strengthened key areas, with Raya emerging as a decisive figure. It also underlines how recruitment decisions have shaped the team’s recent progress.

Impact and upcoming challenges

Raya could reinforce that reputation if he delivers a strong performance in the Champions League final, particularly against a PSG side with significant attacking quality.

His displays will continue to be closely watched as Arsenal aim to secure major honours, with his consistency seen as vital to their success in recent seasons overall success.

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