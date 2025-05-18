Paul Merson says Arsenal must win trophies and not just matches 

Arsenal secured a crucial victory over Newcastle United, a result that basically guarantees they will finish second in the Premier League this season. While the win was an important step in maintaining their progress under Mikel Arteta, former player Paul Merson believes the team must begin to convert strong performances into silverware.

The Gunners have shown significant improvement over the past two campaigns and have challenged at the top end of the table. However, despite their efforts, they have once again fallen short of the league title, with consistency proving to be their undoing at key moments in the season.

Arsenal Must Take the Next Step

Many had tipped Arsenal as favourites to win the title this term, especially with Manchester City appearing to be below their usual high standards. However, while Liverpool seized the opportunity to mount a title challenge, Arsenal struggled to maintain the same level of performance throughout the campaign.

Although the team reached the semifinals of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, and will finish second in the Premier League, questions remain about their ability to get over the final hurdle. The squad clearly possesses talent and depth, but that must now be translated into tangible success.

Paul Merson addressed the issue in the aftermath of the Newcastle victory. As quoted by BBC Live, he stated:

“The problem with this Arsenal team is, I’m trying to back them up and say they’re a good team but you’ve got to win something. It’s not easy.

“Every time it gets to the latter stages they go. And I know people say they were ruthless last year and they just put their foot wrong once against Villa, but they did put their foot wrong. And Man City went perfect.”

Frustration Grows Among Supporters

There is a growing sense among supporters that being nearly successful is no longer enough. While the club has made undeniable progress under Arteta, the time has come to convert those steps forward into trophies. Finishing second two seasons in a row and going deep into cup competitions shows quality, but fans are eager for silverware to match the promise.

The coming season will be pivotal. Arsenal must not only continue their improvement but also ensure that their efforts result in lifting major honours.

