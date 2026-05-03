Paul Merson says Arsenal star reminded him of Haaland against Fulham

Paul Merson expressed his admiration for Viktor Gyokeres following Arsenal’s match against Fulham, where the Swedish forward came close to scoring a first-half hat-trick against the Cottagers. His performance marked a significant improvement and attracted positive attention.

Gyokeres had previously faced criticism for not fully replicating the form he displayed at Sporting Club, where he scored almost 100 goals across two seasons. Expectations were high following his move to Arsenal, but his goal return at the Emirates had initially fallen short.

Gyokeres Shows Improvement

Arsenal have remained confident in his ability to deliver, and his display against Fulham offered clear evidence of his potential. The forward scored twice and consistently troubled the opposition defence, demonstrating both composure and attacking intelligence.

His movement and link-up play were particularly effective, allowing Arsenal to maintain sustained pressure throughout the match. Although he could have added further goals, his overall contribution was widely regarded as a step forward.

With several fixtures remaining, Gyokeres has the opportunity to build on this performance and increase his goal tally in his debut season. Continued improvement would strengthen his position within the squad and justify the investment made in him.

Merson’s Reaction

As reported by the BBC, Merson praised the striker’s display and highlighted the growing confidence within the team when playing alongside him.

He said, “That was the best I’ve seen him play. It reminded me of Haaland.

“The players trust him a lot more, they were playing it in to him and he felt more confident.”

Gyokeres is beginning to establish stronger relationships with his teammates, which could be crucial to his long-term success at the club. Increased trust and confidence may allow him to perform more consistently in the coming matches.

If he continues in this manner, Gyokeres could become a key figure for Arsenal as they pursue their objectives this season.