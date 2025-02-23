Paul Merson says the title race is ‘one million per cent’ over for Arsenal

Paul Merson is convinced that Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are over following their disappointing defeat to West Ham yesterday. The Gunners are chasing Liverpool at the top of the table, but with the Reds in control of the race, Arsenal cannot afford to drop points. However, that is exactly what they have been doing in recent weeks.
Despite boasting a squad filled with talented players, Arsenal’s form has faltered at a crucial stage of the season. A major concern is their ongoing injury crisis in attack, which has left them without key goal-scorers. With their forward line depleted, the team is struggling to find the net, making each game increasingly difficult.
The defeat to West Ham was particularly damaging, as a win would have allowed Arsenal to close the gap on Liverpool. Instead, they now find themselves further adrift, and Merson believes there is no way back for them in the title race. The former Arsenal star was frustrated by their performance and made it clear that he does not see them recovering.
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:
“[The title race is over] one million per cent. Arsenal cannot catch Liverpool. They’ve got no forward. They’ve got a young 17-year-old in Nwaneri who has got a bright future, but he struggled today.
“Trossard is a bit-part player in my opinion. There’s absolutely no chance Arsenal can win the league. Even if Liverpool get beat 7-0 [against Man City], Arsenal cannot win it.”
Arsenal’s struggles in front of goal have made their title challenge even more difficult, and Merson’s comments reflect the growing concerns among fans and pundits alike. If the Gunners are to stand any chance of turning things around, they need to find solutions quickly. However, unless their key players return soon and their performances improve drastically, it seems increasingly unlikely that they will be able to keep pace with Liverpool.
Despite all the injuries, the Gaffer still takes the lion share of the blame. He has the January transfer window to sort the attacking problem a bit but he did not as far as I’m concerned. If he really wants to bring in a forward player, he has a whole 32 or 33 days to do that. Not bidding for a player you know you cannot get at the dying minutes of the window
The expectations from the board next season should be either EPL or/and CL trophy. Anything short of that warrants a matching order for Arteta. We have stagnanted and Arteta’s tactics are getting stale and we might end up regressing going forward if he is not held accountable . He needs to know this is his final chance and we shouldn’t let the final years of Wenger repeating itself.
Definitely over and we will not even come 2nd on the epl table but 4th or 5th.
I dont want to be a spoil sport but it is what it is .
The players we have are just midfielders not strikers reason we lost against Wham.
Keep this post and you will remember me iafter the season .
No 1st ,2nd ,3rd position for us .
The management failed just like Arteta and best time for Arteta is to.leave now before the criticism start
It was 2 million % never on!!!!!
It was obvious we needed a top striker last summer but the club felt it necessary to focus on other areas. I understand that we have injuries, but maybe that is down to the lack of rotation? With all considered, it’s no doubt we’re in this situation and that is firmly on Arteta’s head. I still support him going forward but he must realize the errors of his ways next season. And, for me he only has one more season to convince me otherwise. Sterling was NEVER the answer!!