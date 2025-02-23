Paul Merson says the title race is ‘one million per cent’ over for Arsenal

Paul Merson is convinced that Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are over following their disappointing defeat to West Ham yesterday. The Gunners are chasing Liverpool at the top of the table, but with the Reds in control of the race, Arsenal cannot afford to drop points. However, that is exactly what they have been doing in recent weeks.

Despite boasting a squad filled with talented players, Arsenal’s form has faltered at a crucial stage of the season. A major concern is their ongoing injury crisis in attack, which has left them without key goal-scorers. With their forward line depleted, the team is struggling to find the net, making each game increasingly difficult.

The defeat to West Ham was particularly damaging, as a win would have allowed Arsenal to close the gap on Liverpool. Instead, they now find themselves further adrift, and Merson believes there is no way back for them in the title race. The former Arsenal star was frustrated by their performance and made it clear that he does not see them recovering.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“[The title race is over] one million per cent. Arsenal cannot catch Liverpool. They’ve got no forward. They’ve got a young 17-year-old in Nwaneri who has got a bright future, but he struggled today.

“Trossard is a bit-part player in my opinion. There’s absolutely no chance Arsenal can win the league. Even if Liverpool get beat 7-0 [against Man City], Arsenal cannot win it.”

Arsenal’s struggles in front of goal have made their title challenge even more difficult, and Merson’s comments reflect the growing concerns among fans and pundits alike. If the Gunners are to stand any chance of turning things around, they need to find solutions quickly. However, unless their key players return soon and their performances improve drastically, it seems increasingly unlikely that they will be able to keep pace with Liverpool.