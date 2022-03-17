Paul Merson slams Arsenal man for Jota’s goal

Paul Merson has slammed Aaron Ramsdale for getting beaten at the near post by Diogo Jota last night.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been in stunning form this season and headed into the game in high spirits after his spectacular save against Leicester City in a previous league game.

Fans expected another good day at the office from him, but when a Thiago Alcantara pass tore through Arsenal’s defence to play Jota through, Ramsdale allowed the Portugal star to beat him at the near post.

It was an embarrassing goal to concede for the goalkeeper, even though his defence also fell asleep to allow Liverpool to create the chance.

Former Arsenal man, Merson spoke after the game and slammed the Gunners’ number one.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘It is poor defending all round and its poor goalkeeping.

‘The goalkeeper gets lazy, he thinks it is going to be a cross. You should never ever get beaten at your near post.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been in outstanding form and we can consider that a rare mistake from the England international.

He would have better days and we just need to move on from that defeat and prepare for our next matches now.