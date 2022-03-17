Paul Merson slams Arsenal man for Jota’s goal

Paul Merson has slammed Aaron Ramsdale for getting beaten at the near post by Diogo Jota last night.
The Arsenal goalkeeper has been in stunning form this season and headed into the game in high spirits after his spectacular save against Leicester City in a previous league game.
Fans expected another good day at the office from him, but when a Thiago Alcantara pass tore through Arsenal’s defence to play Jota through, Ramsdale allowed the Portugal star to beat him at the near post.
It was an embarrassing goal to concede for the goalkeeper, even though his defence also fell asleep to allow Liverpool to create the chance.
Former Arsenal man, Merson spoke after the game and slammed the Gunners’ number one.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘It is poor defending all round and its poor goalkeeping.
‘The goalkeeper gets lazy, he thinks it is going to be a cross. You should never ever get beaten at your near post.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ramsdale has been in outstanding form and we can consider that a rare mistake from the England international.
He would have better days and we just need to move on from that defeat and prepare for our next matches now.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good old merse for stating the bloody obvious .
I’m sure fans will except a mistake from him seeing he’s been outstanding for the most part this season .
TBF to him I would imagine he was expecting that to go across the face of his goal so no biggy ,goalkeeper mistakes are always highlighted more anyway .
He is young and will keep on improving, when he reaches 26, then you will see the improvement along with Odegaard,Smith Rowe,Saka,Martinelli, White, Gabriel, we have a team destined for greatness. I have been a critic of Arteta but now I am starting to see his vision. Fine lines were the difference last night, but we are improving game by game