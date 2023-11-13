Paul Merson tells Arteta how to get the best out of “struggling” Havertz

According to Paul Merson, Kai Havertz is playing in the wrong position, which is why he is failing to impress.

Havertz, according to the ex-Arsenal pundit, is not a midfielder; he is a striker, and the closest thing he is to a midfielder is a No. 10, not a No. 8.

Last season, the German was one of the most expensive transfers in Arsenal’s history. Arsenal paid roughly £65 million for him, but he has only had one goal and one assist in 19 outings with the Gunners.

According to Merson, if Arteta played Havertz as a striker or as a No. 10, he might make him more efficient. “He’s struggling a bit,” Merson told Sky Sports. “He had a shot that got blocked; if you’ve got four in four, you hit that and it gets deflected or you hit it sweetly and it goes in.

“I feel sorry for him. I don’t think he’s a midfield player. I think he’s a centre forward. He’s 6ft 4in, maybe he’s a No. 10.

“What he did do and they did well, Arsenal; they got the ball in the box and he got in the box.

“He’s a big lad. I hope he does well. I think he’s a special player and he’s struggling. Everyone struggles in their career and he’s having that moment at the moment and hopefully he gets through it.”

Kai Havertz will need to find his form at some point. He must reciprocate all of Arteta’s faith in him. The Arsenal manager sanctioned his contract, imagining what he’d bring to the squad, and he’s continued to play him in the hope that he’ll one day display what he saw in him when he signed him.

Regarding swapping positions, I believe Arteta should take Merson’s advice; it may be the only way to see his No. 29 thrive.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…