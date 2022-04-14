Paul Merson thinks Tottenham can still blow the Top Four race by being Spursy..

The top four is still very much on for Arsenal.’

I personally would not put Paul Merson up for any awards for ‘Arsenal fans favourite pundit’, especially when Arsene Wenger was still Le Prof, so I was very surprised to see that he is one of the very few sports commentators to still think that Arsenal can beat Spurs to the coveted Fourth Place.

And his reason for believing this? It’s because he thinks they “have got a Tottenham in them”, which in Goonerspeak normally comes out as “being Spursy”.

This is what Merson told SkySports: ‘I still feel Arsenal are in it because Tottenham have still got a Tottenham in them. I don’t mean that in a horrible way, but they still have got a Tottenham in them. Everyone was going mad about them but they could’ve been blown away in the first half against Aston Villa.

‘Villa should’ve been out of sight and they only have to have one of those days in the next seven weeks. The 4-0 win over Villa covered over the cracks. They did some great stuff, don’t get me wrong, but in the first half Hugo Lloris had to make save after save.

‘So I’m still not convinced by Tottenham. The top four is still very much on for Arsenal.’

The thing is that with 8 games to go in the Premier League, that means there are still 24 points up for grabs, and as there is no such think as an easy game in the EPL it is even possible that both Arsenal AND Spurs could yet blow it, so it is still too early for anyone, even West Ham, to give up on the Top Four. It is not that long ago that Arsenal were back in 8th and seemingly hopeless, but then we had a good run and suddenly became odd-on to make it.

Didn’t Conte say just a couple of weeks ago that it would be “a miracle” for Tottenham to make Top Four?

Maybe Merson has a point and we should try to be a bit more positive that Arsenal can go on another good run?

Sam P

