Arsenal’s strong start to the Premier League season has placed them at the top of the table, yet their inability to secure victories against direct rivals such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City has prompted discussion about a possible emerging pattern. Although the points dropped in these fixtures are notable, the Gunners have otherwise shown remarkable consistency, outperforming their competitors in matches against the rest of the league.

Arsenal’s Consistency and Competitive Strength

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have evolved into one of the strongest teams in world football. Their performances this season reflect a side that is determined to remain competitive and, in many respects, difficult to unsettle. While some supporters may express concern over the results against elite opposition, the broader picture remains positive. Arsenal continue to win matches that in previous seasons would have caused difficulties, demonstrating maturity and reliability across the campaign.

The season is still in its early stages, and although their lead at the top is not substantial, the Gunners appear far more consistent than their immediate challengers. The ability to overcome teams outside the traditional top contenders has allowed them to accumulate valuable points, strengthening their position and reinforcing their status as title favourites. Arteta’s work has clearly produced a team equipped to manage the demands of a long season, even if certain fixtures expose areas for improvement.

Merson’s Assessment and the Importance of Non-Rival Fixtures

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes that the club’s tendency to drop points against their closest rivals will not derail their campaign, given their strong record against the rest of the league. As quoted by Sportskeeda, he stated, ‘Arsenal have dropped points against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, but they are winning against everyone else and that is making a difference.’ He added, ‘If you told Arsenal at the start of the season that they were going to have a run where they face Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the space of a week and come away with two wins and a draw, they would have taken it all day long.’

His remarks highlight the significance of broader consistency. While Arsenal may still aspire to improve their record against direct rivals, their overall performance suggests a team well placed to sustain a title challenge through the steady accumulation of results.

