Paul Merson thinks Liverpool could sell Salah and invest in Arsenal star

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has suggested that Liverpool could consider selling Mohamed Salah for £200 million and using £150 million of that amount to acquire Bukayo Saka in January.

Liverpool recently rejected a £150 million bid for Salah on deadline day and are expected to receive another offer, this time from Saudi Arabia, valued at £200 million before their transfer window closes. Despite transfer interest, Salah has not indicated a desire to force a move, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been clear about his intention to keep the star player.

However, Merson has suggested that Liverpool might contemplate accepting such a significant sum for a player who may have a limited career span remaining and then reinvesting in talent like Bukayo Saka in the January transfer window.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Do they sell him for £200m, and then in January see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for £150m?

“I am thinking, one person is 31, if I can get £200m, who is the next one in line?”

Adding: “If you were Liverpool, you’re trading in someone who is a little bit older for someone younger.

“I think they will go rock the boat with Arsenal and say ‘here is £150m for Saka’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is untouchable and we do not expect our club to sell him now that we are well advanced in our project and are closer to winning trophies.

Liverpool will not be smart to think they can land Saka from us, regardless of the fee and we do not expect the Englishman to want the move anyway.

