Paul Merson thinks Mikel Arteta is not playing Havertz in the right spot

Paul Merson has discussed Kai Havertz’s performance and suggests that the German is not being utilised in his optimal position.

Havertz has faced challenges in adapting to the Premier League, and his best position had been a subject of debate during his time at Chelsea. When he joined Arsenal, Mikel Arteta expressed confidence that Havertz could seamlessly replace Granit Xhaka in the Gunners’ midfield. However, the German’s start at the Emirates has not been as smooth as anticipated.

Despite the initial struggles, Havertz has shown signs of improvement with consecutive goals for Arsenal, boosting his confidence for the remainder of the season. While Mikel Arteta’s team is eager to capitalise on his return to form, Merson believes that Havertz is not currently deployed in his optimal position, signalling potential room for improvement in his role within the team.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Havertz is a confident player and he’s playing with confidence right now.

“I thought he was the best player on the pitch tonight. He was elegant, he picked the right passes and made the right decisions.

“He’s a top player. I don’t think he’s playing in the right position but he’s still a top player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta knows where he wanted to use Havertz before making a move for the German attacker.

The ex-Chelsea man has struggled so far, but we hope his recent upturn in form continues in the next game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…