Paul Merson thinks that Nwaneri should follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden “He’s special”

Despite his apparent talent when given the chance, Nwaneri has yet to start a league or Champions League match for which some believe he is ready. He has only made starts in the Carabao Cup, where he excelled.

Paul Merson has encouraged those concerned about Ethan Nwaneri’s playing time not to worry. The Arsenal legend has suggested that the midfield prodigy at Emirates Stadium is in capable hands. He emphasises how some Gooners forget Nwaneri is still young and has many years ahead of him, and the club may not have wanted to hurry him into the team, even with the push for him to fill in for Martin Odegaard in the Norwegian’s absence.

Some may argue that we should allow him to go out on loan, where he can continue his development if we cannot give him adequate game time. However, Merson dismisses these loan exit rumours, claiming that there is no chance the 17-year-old will be sent on loan.

The Arsenal icon thinks Nwaneri, who is playing and training with incredible players, will learn and gradually integrate into the team, just like Phil Foden did at City.

Merson said on Soccer Saturday, “At the moment people would have been asking why he wasn’t playing when Odegaard was out, but he’s a young kid. He’s still got about 15 years ahead of him at the top level. You’re playing around unbelievable players; you’re training around unbelievable players.

“Just like the Foden situation, he didn’t go on loan. I don’t think this lad will be going on loan. He will learn the game. Just be patient; he’ll get in. He’s special.”

Some Gooners can’t help but push for the inclusion of Nwaneri because of his special qualities. But the club has a plan for him; they know he’ll come good. Of the great cameo appearances he’s made, the Hale End star is going to be a bona fide starter within the next 12 months; he’s also going to phase out a couple of fan favorites.

The club recognizes his unique qualities, which is why they are striving to offer him a lucrative new contract to secure his long-term future.

If Nwaneri turns out to be as good as Foden I’ll be a happy man!

Darren N

