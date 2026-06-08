Paul Merson tips Arsenal to sell one of their main men this summer

Arsenal are expected to make changes to their squad this summer, and the focus will not solely be on new arrivals, as some current players could also leave the club.

The Gunners remain one of the strongest teams in world football and possess several outstanding players. However, they are continually seeking ways to improve and strengthen the squad even further. Winning the Premier League has demonstrated that they have a group capable of competing for the biggest honours, yet there may still be difficult decisions to make during the transfer window.

Questions Over Odegaard’s Future

One player who has unexpectedly been mentioned in discussions surrounding potential departures is Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian has served as Arsenal’s captain for several years and has consistently produced influential performances for the club.

However, injuries have affected him in recent times, and that could become a concern for Arsenal as they plan for the future. Despite those setbacks, Mikel Arteta continues to regard Odegaard as one of the most important figures in his squad, both on and off the pitch.

Regardless of the manager’s view, Paul Merson believes Arsenal may consider the possibility of cashing in on the Norway international if they feel it would benefit the team’s long-term development.

Merson Shares His Opinion

As cited by Football365, Merson said: “It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Martin Odegaard].

“But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

Merson’s comments are likely to generate debate among Arsenal supporters, particularly given Odegaard’s importance to the team in recent seasons. While there is no indication that the club are actively looking to part ways with their captain, transfer windows often bring unexpected developments.

For now, Odegaard remains a key player at the Emirates, but speculation surrounding his future may continue as Arsenal evaluate how best to build on their recent success.

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