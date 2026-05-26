Paul Merson urges Arsenal to go after top attacker this summer

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I respect Alvarez a lot – he’s shown he can step up in big moments, including the world cup, and I think he’s a top player, but honestly I prefer kroupi now. Can’t put into words exactly why – maybe Alvarez is a better version of the types of players we have, while kroupi shows a bit more personality and offers something a bit different?
Also I do believe Alvarez’s heart is with Barcelona – if we got him, it would be because barca couldn’t afford him imo. Not the biggest deal to me, but makes a comparative difference.
Also I expect the price difference between Alvarez and kroupi would not be reflective of the difference in quality/output..