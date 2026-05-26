Paul Merson urges Arsenal to go after top attacker this summer

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to push ahead with a move for Julian Alvarez as speculation surrounding the striker’s future continues ahead of next season.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the finest forwards in world football over the last few years and has continued to impress since joining Atletico Madrid following his successful spell at Manchester City. The Argentine moved to Spain in search of more regular playing time, but uncertainty is growing over his long-term future at the club.

Arsenal are among several leading European sides interested in signing him, with Barcelona and PSG also reportedly monitoring his situation closely as the summer transfer window approaches.

Arsenal Keen to Strengthen Their Attack

The Gunners are eager to improve their attacking options ahead of next season and believe Alvarez could add another dimension to their forward line. His movement, work rate and finishing ability have made him one of the most highly regarded strikers in Europe.

Much of the transfer situation may depend on whether Alvarez decides he wants to leave Atletico Madrid. If the striker becomes available, Arsenal are expected to compete strongly for his signature against several elite clubs.

The forward has maintained excellent form over recent seasons and is viewed as a player capable of helping any major side compete for domestic and European honours.

Merson Backs Alvarez Move

As quoted by the Metro, Merson supported Arsenal’s pursuit of the striker and believes signing a new centre forward should remain a priority this summer.

He said:

‘I would get a centre forward this summer, I would go for Julian Alvarez.

‘I’m a big fan. If they could get him I would. I still think they probably need another midfield player as well.’

Merson’s comments reflect the belief that Arsenal can continue improving despite their recent success, with further additions potentially helping them remain competitive at the highest level next season.