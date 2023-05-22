Paul Merson wants Arsenal to sign a Chelsea flop

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has recommended Romelu Lukaku to the Gunners after the Belgian returned to form to help Inter Milan reach the final of the Champions League.

Lukaku struggled with injuries at the start of the campaign, but he has been back to his best in the last few weeks and seems unstoppable.

Arsenal do not have an accomplished out-and-out striker in their squad and the goals are shared by many of them in the team.

The Gunners will solve that problem in the summer and Merson believes Lukaku should be considered, even though the striker flopped at Chelsea.

He says via The Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal need a centre forward. They need someone who is going to get them 25 goals a season.

‘I’m not having a go at Gabriel Jesus. He’s a very good player and he’s been a brilliant signing. But he’s not going to get you the goals you need on his own.

‘Romelu Lukaku might be available. The 30-year-old is an out-and-out centre-forward. He will stay up front and back into players. That might help Arsenal.’

Lukaku is one of the finest strikers around and has done well in the last few weeks. However, his form at Chelsea might be a clear sign he is not suitable for Premier League football.

If we add him to our group, we must be prepared to do a lot of work to help him score regularly.

