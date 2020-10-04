Paul Merson warns Arsenal about their playing approach under Mikel Arteta

Paul Merson is worried about Arsenal’s obsession with playing from the back after the Gunners were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in their last Premier League game.

Since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, the Spaniard has encouraged his players to be fearless in their approach to the game and the Gunners have been playing from the back for much of the time.

They played that way against Liverpool who are solid on the high press and the Gunners struggled to keep Liverpool’s fast attackers at bay.

Watching that game, Merson reckons that Arteta’s side has to change their approach, otherwise when they face top sides, they will be eaten alive.

He likened the situation to walking into a lion cage at the zoo with a lorry load of steaks, which he reckons is a sure way to get eaten alive.

He said as quoted by Mirror Football: “There is some improvement and on the other hand they are playing against the best team in the country and if not the best team in Europe after Bayern Munich.

“When they go after, you just… it’s like going to Woburn Zoo next week and walking into the lions’ cage with a lorry load of steaks. You’re going to get eaten alive aren’t you?

“If you stay in your car you are going to be alright and that’s what it was.

“They are playing that way away to Liverpool, they are the best in the business. If they are going to keep playing that way there is only one result.”

Arsenal has enjoyed some success with their current approach to the game and it is unlikely that it will be changed any time soon.