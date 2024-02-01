Paul Merson warns Arsenal must beat Liverpool to remain in the title race

Paul Merson emphasises the critical importance of Arsenal securing a victory in their upcoming fixture against Liverpool this weekend. Mikel Arteta’s team is set to face a red-hot Liverpool side that recently delivered a convincing 4-1 victory against Chelsea, even in the absence of key player Mo Salah.

Liverpool’s formidable attack, led by other prolific forwards, has defied expectations and maintained a high level of performance. Aware of the formidable challenge that Liverpool poses, Arteta is diligently preparing his team for a demanding encounter.

Merson acknowledges the difficulty of facing Liverpool but underscores the significance of the upcoming match for Arsenal. In Merson’s view, it is a do-or-die situation for the Gunners, and a loss would likely extinguish their aspirations of claiming the title in the current Premier League season. The outcome of this pivotal clash will play a crucial role in shaping Arsenal’s prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

He said to Sky Sports:

“After Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest, they have to then beat Liverpool. If they do not beat Liverpool, they are out of it. So very quickly this could turn into a two-horse, or even one, from a three-horse race.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool will arrive at the Emirates full of confidence, so we need to support the boys as much as possible.

They are under pressure to win and that could work against them if Liverpool turns up the heat, so we have to make the Emirates uncomfortable for the visitors.

