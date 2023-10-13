Paul Merson warns Arsenal that this Chelsea star is a threat to our unbeaten streak

After the international break in October, we have a London Derby against Chelsea to win. The Blues haven’t had the best starts to the season and it seems they haven’t experienced the new manager bounce syndrome. The Blues have had difficulty winning games early on in this campaign.

However, before the international break, they managed to win two games in a row, with some claiming that this was the start of their comeback.But we’re ready to confront them, and the hope is that even if they think they’re finding their feet, we’ll burst their bubble and return them to reality. It will be unfortunate for Chelsea fans, but we have no choice but to wreak havoc on them if we are to maintain our unbeaten streak in the league.

Anyway, even if most of us are confident that they will not be a threat to us, Chelsea could put up a fight against us, according to Paul Merson.

Merson says their resurgent forward Raheem Sterling is a man we should keep an eye on because he appears to be back at his best, and if that is the case, he could be unplayable.

“Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge in a couple of weeks, and they will have a go at Chelsea,” Merson said in a Sky Sports column. “So, it will be interesting. But against the better teams, like Liverpool, who had a right go, those are the games they have played well in this season.

“So, it will be interesting. But where Chelsea are in the league, teams will not want to play them, as on their day, they can beat anybody, and when Raheem Sterling is playing like he did at Burnley, then he is unplayable.”

Our legendary midfielder may have a point, but I feel that if we play our game as we did against Manchester City, we won’t have to fear anyone. Instead, our opponents will have to fear us.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Martinelli should be match-fit after the international break, and they could be vital in our victory over Chelsea, and I am sure that they will be making Chelsea suffer much more than Sterling could do to us!

