Paul Merson worries about Rice playing at right back against Mexico

Paul Merson has voiced concern as Declan Rice is being tipped to play at right back for England against Mexico in the World Cup round of 16.

England secured a win over the DR Congo in the round of 32, although the match was not straightforward, with the right back position exposed on several occasions during the first half of the contest.

Djed Spence initially started in that role, but as a natural left back, he struggled to cope with the pace and direct running of the opposition attackers, which led to defensive instability before adjustments were made.

Rice’s Temporary Defensive Role

Rice was moved into the right-back position during the second half and brought greater control and stability to England’s defensive structure. His positioning and composure helped reduce pressure on that flank and provided a more secure platform for the team.

This brief spell has led to suggestions that he could be deployed there again against Mexico, particularly given ongoing uncertainty over England’s defensive options for the fixture.

Reece James and Jarrel Quansah remain doubts for selection, and if neither is available, Thomas Tuchel may again consider Rice in that role, although it is not regarded as an ideal long-term solution.

Merson Raises Tactical Concerns

According to the Metro, Merson said:

‘You know what, for the 15 minutes or so that he had at right-back he was outstanding.

‘You had that little triangle with him, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka down the right-hand side a couple of times.

‘My problem is that when you’ve got a game like Mexico where they’re isolated and it will be one-vs-ones… he’ll do a job, of course he will, he’s Declan Rice, a brilliant professional and a brilliant player but I don’t know.’