Paul Merson’s Arsenal comments are becoming an embarrassment

Paul Merson is an Arsenal legend and someone who I admire for the bravery he’s shown in sharing with the world his battle against addiction.
He won over Sky Sports with his punditry. Originally on Soccer Saturday viewers could relate to the ex-midfielder who would talk to you how your mates would.
Watching him on Tuesday Night though he was less entertaining and more bitter about his former club.
While his peers were laughing at some of his comments, the 53-year-old was not.
That caused more nervous laughter which led to Merson being more serious.
If I’m honest, his eccentric behaviour made me concerned about his mindset.
This was a man being paid to discuss the final hours of the transfer window, yet his conduct wasn’t professional. You could hear him gossiping with other guests when they were off screen and seemed to have a sarcastic tone towards the host who increasingly didn’t know how much was this him joking and how much was it him being annoyed?
Don’t get me wrong, he’s got every right to be unimpressed with the Gunners this season. With zero points and goals so far how can anyone not be negative about what is going on?
Yet Merson isn’t the only one employed because he has links with a side.
Gary Neville will critique Man United, Jamie Carragher the same with Liverpool. Yet both do it in a manner where they are expressing their opinion while showing respect for their once employer.
There’s a lot of points made that I agree with. The problem is his need to envisage a statement so much, he goes over the top, to the point it lacks credibility.
Where once I thought this was for fun, I fear it’s actually a reflection of how he feels about himself.
Not content to say Arsenal won’t finish in the top 4 this season, he claims that 6th would be ‘pulling up trees’, that 10th ‘is about right’
He lists Spurs, West Ham, Leicester and Everton as all sides who should be expected to finish above us.
If he had stopped after predicting we won’t qualify for the Champions League, most gooners would have nodded their heads. But by going so over the top, he becomes so ridiculous that the credence of what he originally said is lost.
Of course, any of those sides could finish above us (3 did last season) but to educate younger fans that Arsenal are ‘pulling up trees’ is not accurate, and he knows it.
He understands full well how big a club we are and knows that 6th would be viewed as a disappointment.
It certainly isn’t impossible for Arsenal to finish above any of those teams and I have to question his motive in pretending that it is.
His most embarrassing quote in midweek though (his peers cringed for him) was his boast that he would do a better job as Director of Football than Edu.
As those around him laughed, unsure of how serious he was, he then randomly said ‘only If I can bring Tony Adams with me’.
So random that again I fear he wasn’t in the right frame of mind.
Apart from being his captain once, why’s he blurting out a random name whose last job in the sport was in 2017?
Gary Neville has been noble enough to say he will never push for a manager to be sacked because his experience at Valencia taught him how hard the job is. Here’s Paul Merson saying he can do a better job than Edu when his only experience in football off the pitch was one season as manager 15 years ago!!
Is he saying that for clicks? For attention?
It’s something your mate would say on the settee angry after a defeat. Paul Merson actually means it.
By the way …. he really couldn’t do a better job than Edu.
The Brazilian has worked with Corinthians and the national team. Whatever you think of his tenure in North London he can boast he played a part in our last FA Cup success.
Adams and Merson were disasters as managers. The first has been relegated, the other was sacked before being relegated. Noeither in that time showed any evidence that they could spot a gem and turn into a diamond.
So yeah, Edu isn’t great at his job but that doesn’t mean you would be any better.
In reality Arsenal would never offer Paul Merson a job. No top Football club would.
It’s a fact that they never have.
He has a history where he’s unreliable and certainly not someone you would trust to run the daily operations of one of the biggest clubs in the UK.
That his peers laughed when he said it.
Was anyone laughing when Sol Campbell said he would love to do some training with our defenders? No?
Why?
Because Sol Campbell teaching our back 3/5 makes sense. He’s got the CV and reputation where others would listen.
Paul Merson is seen as a joke within the game who Arsenal would never hire.
That might seem harsh.
Yet, if you give it out you have got to be prepared to take it back…
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan Smith
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
is he drunk again seems like it to me
I watched him say what he did, i laughed hard
His personality on this this –
He knows he would suck HARD as a director of football, i mean the whole world knows he would be bad at it, this is why he said it.
I’m pretty sure he wasnt serious
Mmm I don’t understand this article and your fear for his mental state;)
Merson isn’t a joke. He is highly respected for the superb Arsenal footballer he was and is seen by his employers as a pundit worth consistently employing.
Nothing he said is outlandish and to the contrary based on his perception of the state of the club like many who would agree with his statements while heartedly.
As for doing a better job than Edu, why not? Depends on how well you think Edu has done really.
All based on perception and opinion of which punditry is all about.
ArseOverTit I partially agree with you EDU is not my kettle of fish more concerned with Holidays and Brazilian footballers he wants to look in the Championship. We have to hope these GEL
@ArseOverTit, says it all really.
Why does it make him a joke? Isn’t he doing what over 80% on here do every single day?
Moan and be dámn negative about the club all of the time?
Even though some of us fans constantly plead with them to tone down the negativity as it only kills the little spirit fans have left.
What? Merson isn’t a fan who can be as negative as over half the fanbase?
Oh, y’all done see someone willing to give y’all the same dose of your medicine and suddenly he’s a joke.
Nah, ride on Merse, even though you’re a total clown.
They’re used to negativity and bashing everything the club does, so y’all make great pairs
Merson is a man with a large mouth & a small brain. He comes across as having had very little education. How anyone can take him seriously is amazing.
Merson is a muppet.Tries to impress the panel with shock,laughable comments.The shame is his criticism is aimed at the club rather than the owners/ regime which is understandable when you know he is a chav ,a boyhood Chelsea fan.What class do they have.Zero.Used to be held in check by Charlie Nicholas,but since he left his mouth is running riot.
I saw him on the box that night.
Val thought he was joking and to be honest, I wasn’t entirely sure that Merson was. What I do think, is Merson is a dying breed of pundit. Blokey and without improvement in his presentational skills over many years of trying. I don’t expect him to speak with a plum in his mouth but he lacks meaningful vocabulary which then lacks professionalism. Plenty of former players – now in punditry- could hardly string a sentence together but have clearly worked hard to get better at it.
That’s true SueP
And I like that. I don’t want a vanilla world where everyone is the same and has the same thought or way of expressing themselves. I don’t want corporations to dictate how we ‘should’ conduct ourselves in every sphere of life (obviously behaviour has to be kept within reason and merson shouldn’t be able to get his old chap out and do the helicopter during a broadcast whilst sniffing Charlie from his shoe) but there should be some freedoms of expression.
Characters are disappearing from the game because they are all being bred as PR trained droids whether pundits or footballers.
All very corporate and lacking connection (but like Kroenkes AFC with the fans).
For all there frailties Cantona, Best, Merson, Maradona etc etc will always be well remembered as individuals and artists (piss artist in Mersons case;).
* bit not Kroenke’s Butt
I don’t want a vanilla world either.
I don’t mind if the grammar is wrong IF the pundit can actually deliver a sentence without rambling or stumbling to find a word all the time. Local accents – not a problem to me. He just isn’t very good and has nothing to do with him being a character, but that is my opinion.
No I get that and it’s not a criticism on you when I say vanilla world. Just the general trend of things it seems where diversity in some realms is encouraged but not in others.
Opinion, personality and freedom of speech is essential for any kind of ‘interesting’ and diverse debate or forum.
I do remember though struggling to understand most football commentators growing up as they were predominantly scousers or scottish;) I love ❤️ both Scots and Scousers FTR.;)
Paul Merson has had an issue with Arsenal ever since they finally ran out of patience and dumped him. It was always a stark contrast between him and Charlie Nicholas on SSN every Saturday afternoon. When Charlie spoke, his criticism was almost always heartfelt and constructive and there was never any question as to where his loyalty lay, but not so with Merson. It says a lot about Sky Sports objectivity that they dumped the largely objective Nicholas and retained the vitriolic loose-cannon Merson. As for the remainder of these so-called pundits. . . . ? Well, let’s be fair; none of them could make any sort of a fist at management could they? From ‘played 16 won 3, never kept a clean sheet, Neville, to spitting-boy Carragher. The only reason they’re full-time pundits is because they couldn’t hold down any of the management jobs that they take such pleasure in decrying.
Merse is not the sharpest tool in the box says the blindingly obvious would never get a real job managing men wants to be the top geezer I’m sure sure only have him as a wind up theArsenal fans don’t give him house food he’s a very lucky man when you see the likes Kenny Samson
It is good to stay positive but being truthful to yourself doesn’t implies negativity. To be candid, how many here can stake your valuables on Arsenal finishing in top6 or finishing above those teams listed. I believe Paul Merson is being truthful based on what we can all see while he is wishing the team can prove him wrong, same with many of us that didn’t deceive ourselves believing we are going to beat Chelsea and Man City, I wished I was proven wrong because of my undying love & loyalty for Arsenal.
Merson fills a space as a blokey, sometimes humourous tv personality. Think off him as Piers Morgan with a good right foot.
I particularly liked his recent slagging off of the decision to sign Willian. A simple Google search shows that he is on record as praising Edu and Arteta last year when Willian was signed. To me this shows he doesn’t really take himself seriously as a pundit and neither should anyone else.
Everyone back tracks sometimes- I could name a fair few on here but unlike JAers they (pundits) do it in front of the public eye.
On paper William did look ok but as we know that doesn’t always equate to the reality of things. Merson was right talking how awful his performance were for us as anyone with optical abilities could see 👀
What annoys me about Merson, and media pundits in general, is their failure to present constructive alternatives in terms of tactics,team selection etc based on the players available to Managers on match days.Arsenal were quite rightly slated for their opening League performance against Brentford , but I heard little from critics concerning the understrength team we were obliged to field not the fact that the tight pitch ,in itself, is a great leveller for a team highly motivated by the occasion of their first appearance in the EPL.I am not about making excuses for our disappointing performance, but their was little attempt from pundits to analyise where and why we went wrong.One notable exception to the host of mediocre pundits in my view is Danny Murphy who invariably tried to make a balanced judgement on the match, tactics etc.
Of course Paul Merson does not have the qualities that Arsenal need as a manager. Although Tony Adams is an Arsenal hero he also does not have the qualities to be Arsenal manager either. Sadly neither does Mikel Arteta. In retrospect it was such a poor, poor decision to install Arteta as manager. The next 3 games will decide Arteta’s future
If you think Merse’s comments were bad you should have heard me after the last 3 premiership games.🤬🤣
I’m sure Merson would do a better job than Edu. I think he would be ruthless. How can you even contemplate defending Edu when he is partly responsible for where Arsenal currently stand?
I heard his comments on the Sky transfer show, it depends how one reacts to his comments. It sounded a bit ‘tongue in cheek’ to me elaborating how bad a job he thought Edu was doing. He chucked in the Tony Adams bit to amplify it. We shouldn’t take him seriously, I don’t think Sky do he’s their onstage comic!!