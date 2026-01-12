Paul Parker thinks Arsenal is misusing their summer signing

Eberechi Eze’s lack of game time at Arsenal has become an unexpected talking point, particularly given how promising his start to the season appeared. Early performances were strong enough for many observers to suggest he could displace Martin Odegaard, who was sidelined through injury at the time. That optimism has faded quickly, with Eze now spending prolonged spells on the bench and sometimes going several matches without featuring at all.

From early promise to limited minutes

The sudden shift in his role has surprised many supporters. Eze began the campaign with confidence and impact, showing creativity and control that seemed to suit Arsenal’s midfield. However, once Odegaard returned and reestablished himself, Eze’s opportunities diminished sharply. Despite his technical quality, he has struggled to force his way back into regular contention, raising questions about how he fits into Mikel Arteta’s system.

There is also the wider context of his move to north London. Tottenham had shown interest in signing him during the summer, but Arsenal entered the race late and ultimately secured his signature. With hindsight, Eze may be questioning that decision, as he would likely be starting matches more consistently at Spurs. At Arsenal, competition is fierce, and the lack of minutes has made it difficult for him to build rhythm or influence games from the outset.

Questions over role and deployment

While Eze is expected to continue working hard, few anticipated that he would struggle so noticeably at the Emirates. He has previously demonstrated that he can excel when used in his preferred role, which has led to criticism that his current deployment does not play to his strengths. Former defender Paul Parker has voiced that concern, suggesting the issue is more tactical than individual.

As quoted by the Metro, Parker said, ‘Eze was outstanding last season, I think he was the best attacking midfielder in the Premier League.

‘I think that freedom has been taken away from him by Mikel Arteta since going to Arsenal. They bought him for what he was delivering and then when they got him, they’ve tried to get him to do something different.

‘It doesn’t make sense for that kind of money.’

Those comments reflect a growing belief that Eze’s struggles are linked to being played out of position. If Arsenal want to maximise his talent, clarity over his role may be required. Otherwise, his situation could remain a frustrating one for both player and club.