Paul Parker urges Arsenal to avoid signing one of their main targets

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in a move for Ayyoub Bouaddi, but they have been warned against signing him, particularly if the decision is driven by the hype surrounding the teenager.

He has recently broken through at Lille and has been included in Morocco’s World Cup squad, where he has delivered consistent performances for his national team.

The Gunners have been monitoring him for several months, and his performances on the international stage have reinforced his reputation as a highly promising talent, meaning Arsenal could consider making an approach in the coming weeks.

He is widely regarded as a potential future elite midfielder, and there is concern that delaying a move could allow other clubs, including PSG, to enter the race.

Arsenal’s transfer stance on Bouaddi

Arsenal are convinced that Bouaddi has the potential to develop into one of the best midfielders in the world if his progress continues at the current rate. However, there is an awareness that the hype surrounding young players can sometimes distort expectations and valuation.

PSG is expected to remain a strong competitor for his signature, and Arsenal are understood to be preparing an initial bid to test Lille’s stance, although they are also being urged to proceed carefully rather than rush into negotiations.

Paul Parker warning on Arsenal approach

However, concern has been raised by former player Paul Parker, who warned Arsenal against a move, as reported by Team Talk, Parker said:

“So, you’d look at that young boy Bouaddi, and you’d worry about his career if he was to go to Arsenal.”

“If people were looking at him before, fair play. He’s been kept very quiet, he’s come from nowhere as far as I’m concerned.”

“He’s been stuck somewhere in France and hasn’t been outstanding, so you’ve got to be careful because fans will be saying the same thing. There are players who pop up in World Cups or Euros or African Nations and they look like world beaters.”

The comments highlight caution surrounding Bouaddi’s rapid rise, with Arsenal expected to weigh potential against risk before any decision to proceed with a transfer attempt.

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