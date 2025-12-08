Paul Scholes calls out Martin Keown for biased commentary

Martin Keown has been criticised by Paul Scholes for what was described as biased commentary after the Arsenal icon selected Martin Odegaard as his Man of the Match in the defeat to Aston Villa. Despite the Villans securing a 2-1 victory, Keown maintained that the Arsenal captain had been the standout performer on the pitch. Odegaard delivered a strong showing and might have altered the outcome on several occasions had Emi Martinez not produced an impressive performance in the Villa goal. Even so, the home side were excellent throughout and deserved their win, with several of their players delivering notable performances. For Arsenal, it was a match that felt as though it could have swung either way, and many within the club believe the loss was harsh.

Scholes Accuses Keown of Bias

During the closing stages of the broadcast, Keown was asked to name his Man of the Match and he selected Odegaard, a choice that drew immediate reaction from Scholes. The former Manchester United midfielder was unimpressed and accused Keown of favouring Arsenal, likening him to a well known presenter on a club channel. As reported by The Sun, Scholes said, “Listening to Keown on TNT is like listening to Paddy Crerand on MUTV.” His comparison suggested that Keown’s commentary lacked neutrality and was overly sympathetic towards his former club. Scholes’s remarks added further debate to a match that already carried significant tension due to its importance in the title race.

Keown’s Perspective and Reaction

As a former Arsenal defender, Keown’s viewpoint is naturally shaped by his connection to the club. It is understandable that he might assess performances through a lens influenced by his history with the team, and many supporters would argue that such insight brings value rather than detriment to a broadcast. His admiration for Odegaard’s work rate, creativity and influence was evident, and his selection reflected his assessment of the player’s impact rather than the final scoreline. While the disagreement attracted attention, it also highlighted the passion that surrounds Premier League football and the differing interpretations that emerge after a closely contested fixture.