Paul Scholes changes his stance on Arsenal winning the title

Paul Scholes has suggested that Arsenal could struggle to win the Premier League title because of their record against the league’s strongest sides. Despite Mikel Arteta’s team being widely regarded as the most consistent side this season, questions remain about their ability to overcome direct rivals in decisive fixtures.

Arsenal’s Record Against Top Rivals

Arsenal have produced outstanding performances across the campaign and have regularly taken maximum points against teams lower down the table. However, they have often found it difficult in head-to-head matches against rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City. So far this season, they have not managed to secure a victory against either side, which in previous title races would have been viewed as a serious weakness.

In earlier seasons, failing to beat direct competitors often proved costly, particularly in tightly contested title races. This time, however, the situation appears different. Arsenal have continued to collect points consistently, while other leading clubs have dropped points in matches they would normally be expected to win. That pattern has allowed Arteta’s side to maintain their position near the top of the table, even without registering statement victories against fellow title contenders.

Scholes Revises His View on the Title Race

As the season progresses, it is widely expected that all teams competing for the title will drop points at various stages. This has created a scenario in which Arsenal can remain in control of the race by continuing their steady form, rather than relying solely on wins against their closest rivals. After assessing recent performances from other challengers, Scholes appeared to soften his earlier stance.

Speaking as reported by Metro Sports, he said, ‘One thing Arsenal haven’t done is they haven’t won a big game, beat a Liverpool or a Man City, they still haven’t done it.

‘And I said earlier in the season that I can’t see them winning the league unless they start beating those types of teams.

‘But looking at how many points Liverpool and City are dropping, I don’t think they are going to have to. I think it could be a canter for them.’

Scholes’ comments reflect a growing belief that consistency, rather than headline results against rivals, may ultimately define this season’s title race, with Arsenal well placed to capitalise if current trends continue.

A win against Man Utd tomorrow will further enhance Arsenal’s quest to lift the Premier League title this season.