Paul Scholes doubts Arsenal can overcome hurdle to be champions

Paul Scholes has expressed fresh doubts about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title this season, with Manchester City applying increasing pressure in the closing stages of the campaign. The title race has tightened significantly, placing the Gunners under intense scrutiny.

Arsenal’s lead at the top is no longer as secure, and the Citizens are now close enough to overtake them. This has heightened the importance of every remaining fixture, as even minor slip-ups could prove decisive in determining the eventual champions.

Experience Gives City the Edge

At this stage of the season, experience often plays a crucial role, and City possess it in abundance. The club have dominated English football in recent years, winning the majority of league titles since 2018 under the same manager.

In contrast, Arsenal have been chasing their first league crown since 2004. Despite coming close on several occasions, including three consecutive second-place finishes, they have yet to overcome the final hurdle. This contrast in experience is now becoming a key factor in the title race.

Scholes Questions Arsenal’s Mental Strength

As reported by Football365, Scholes highlighted the psychological challenge facing Arsenal, stating, “Until you’ve won it, or got over that hurdle, it is an absolute nightmare.

“You’re just thinking that you’re going to let them down again, and you can see that now with Arsenal and City, especially with Pep in charge, the amount of times he’s won the title.”

Scholes comments highlight the concerns about Arsenal’s mentality during high-pressure moments. Recent inconsistent performances have only added to those doubts, particularly as they have occurred during a decisive period of the season.

With City maintaining an exceptionally high level of consistency, Arsenal must respond quickly if they are to remain in control of the title race. The margin for error is now minimal, and only strong, composed performances will be enough to secure the title.