Paul Scholes dreams of seeing Arsenal man playing for Man Utd

Paul Scholes remains one of Manchester United’s most respected former players and has now identified an Arsenal star as his dream signing for the club. The former midfielder’s choice is unlikely to surprise many, given the player’s outstanding influence this season.

United are expected to look for significant improvements to their squad at the end of the campaign. Like Arsenal, they are planning for the future, and several names are believed to be under consideration as they seek to strengthen key areas.

United Eye Midfield Reinforcements

The Red Devils are widely expected to return to the Champions League next season, which could increase both their appeal and spending power in the transfer market. Qualification for Europe’s top competition often allows clubs to target a higher calibre of player.

Midfield is one area where United are likely to seek upgrades. Greater control, leadership and consistency in the centre of the pitch have been recurring priorities, particularly against stronger opposition.

Although many leading players are on their shortlist, signing directly from Arsenal would be extremely difficult. The two clubs are historic rivals, and the Gunners are currently performing at a higher level across domestic and European competitions.

Scholes Names His Ideal Signing

When asked who his dream addition would be for Manchester United, Scholes selected Declan Rice. The Arsenal midfielder has been one of the club’s standout performers since arriving and has quickly become central to their progress.

Speaking on the matter, Scholes said, as reported by the Metro: ‘I think I would go Declan Rice.

‘I know I’ve slagged him off a little bit but I think Manchester United need someone like Rice. I think they need a proper central midfielder.’

Arsenal invested heavily to bring Rice to the Emirates, breaking their transfer record in the process. Given his importance to the team and the club’s current ambitions, there is little realistic chance of them sanctioning a sale so soon.

Like many top sides around the world, United may admire Rice, but Arsenal are in a strong position and are expected to build around him rather than consider his departure.