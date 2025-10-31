Paul Scholes explains his choice of snubbing Rice when naming the best midfielders

Paul Scholes has explained why he omitted Declan Rice and Moisés Caicedo from his list of the best midfielders, a decision that has sparked widespread discussion among Premier League fans. The former Manchester United star, renowned for his own excellence in midfield, recently faced criticism after expressing his views on the current crop of players.
Many followers of the league regard both Rice and Caicedo as among the finest midfielders in England. Their performances for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively have justified the record-breaking fees paid for their transfers, as each has become a vital figure for his team. Rice has been instrumental in Arsenal’s strong title challenge this season, while Caicedo’s influence at Chelsea continues to grow as he settles into his role.
Despite this, Scholes has maintained his stance and offered further explanation regarding his reasoning, insisting that his preference lies with a different style of midfielder.
Scholes’ Preferred Midfield Style
‘I get slagged off because I did a top five the other week and I don’t put people like Caicedo or Rice because I like a different type of midfielder,’ Scholes told The Overlap. ‘Vitinha at PSG is brilliant, he is amazing. I thought Mac Allister at Liverpool last year was brilliant, I know he hasn’t started that great this season.
‘But I like that more controlling midfielder who can do a bit of everything, not just a defensive one who might score the odd goal. I like the more progressive type.’
Scholes’ remarks clarify that his evaluation is not a criticism of Rice or Caicedo’s ability, but rather a reflection of his own footballing philosophy. He prefers midfielders capable of dictating tempo and controlling play rather than those who primarily focus on defensive duties.
Reactions and Broader Perspective
The comments have divided opinion among supporters and pundits, with some agreeing that control and creativity define the best midfielders, while others believe modern football requires the balance and versatility that Rice and Caicedo offer.
Regardless of personal opinion, both players remain world-class talents whose performances have elevated their respective teams. Scholes’ comments ultimately reflect the variety of perspectives within football, where differing interpretations of quality and style continue to fuel debate among fans and former professionals alike.
Some where in Paul Scholes head one of the loosen screws gone missing
Scholes is a biased fool who never has a good word to say about Arsenal or our players. To describe Rice as a defensive midfielder is just plain ridiculous. Rice can and does any job in midfield.
Does it really matter?
Why all the verbal aggression regards what Scholes has said. That’s his opinion and he’s entitled to it.
And to be fair to the man, being a very good midfielder himself, I suggest he knows a thing or two about playing in midfield.
And just to add, back in his playing days and the introduction of more foreign players in the League, when asked who the best English midfielder was, more often than not these foreign players would name Scholes. That tells you all you need to know regarding his credentials to talk about his opinion on midfielders.
Stop with the verbal attacks on his opinion.
Who cares what a twat like Scholes thinks.
Honestly…
He was literally asked his opinion
He’s asked for his opinion
You want him to only say what you want to hear ?
I will have to agree with Scholes, if we are talking about dm then rice is world best for me but Scholes is talking about cm and vitinha comes to my mind first too. rice is not a cm coz he lacks the skill to be called one like Scholes was trying to say