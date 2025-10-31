Paul Scholes explains his choice of snubbing Rice when naming the best midfielders

Paul Scholes has explained why he omitted Declan Rice and Moisés Caicedo from his list of the best midfielders, a decision that has sparked widespread discussion among Premier League fans. The former Manchester United star, renowned for his own excellence in midfield, recently faced criticism after expressing his views on the current crop of players.

Many followers of the league regard both Rice and Caicedo as among the finest midfielders in England. Their performances for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively have justified the record-breaking fees paid for their transfers, as each has become a vital figure for his team. Rice has been instrumental in Arsenal’s strong title challenge this season, while Caicedo’s influence at Chelsea continues to grow as he settles into his role.

Despite this, Scholes has maintained his stance and offered further explanation regarding his reasoning, insisting that his preference lies with a different style of midfielder.

Scholes’ Preferred Midfield Style

‘I get slagged off because I did a top five the other week and I don’t put people like Caicedo or Rice because I like a different type of midfielder,’ Scholes told The Overlap. ‘Vitinha at PSG is brilliant, he is amazing. I thought Mac Allister at Liverpool last year was brilliant, I know he hasn’t started that great this season.

‘But I like that more controlling midfielder who can do a bit of everything, not just a defensive one who might score the odd goal. I like the more progressive type.’

Scholes’ remarks clarify that his evaluation is not a criticism of Rice or Caicedo’s ability, but rather a reflection of his own footballing philosophy. He prefers midfielders capable of dictating tempo and controlling play rather than those who primarily focus on defensive duties.

Reactions and Broader Perspective

The comments have divided opinion among supporters and pundits, with some agreeing that control and creativity define the best midfielders, while others believe modern football requires the balance and versatility that Rice and Caicedo offer.

Regardless of personal opinion, both players remain world-class talents whose performances have elevated their respective teams. Scholes’ comments ultimately reflect the variety of perspectives within football, where differing interpretations of quality and style continue to fuel debate among fans and former professionals alike.

